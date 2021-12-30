Hudson Falls duo allegedly used counterfeit money to buy TVs

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two people from Hudson Falls were arrested after they allegedly used counterfeit money to buy televisions. The New York State Police said Desirea LaRock, 21, and Carl E. LaRock, 20, were arrested after two investigations involving counterfeit currency.

On December 27, police responded to the Walmart on Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury to a report of two people who had used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a set of televisions. The pair left the scene before police arrived.

On December 28, police were contacted by Glens Fall National Bank in Queensbury after a men entered the bank and claimed that another branch had given him counterfeit $100 dollar bills after he had cashed a check. Police said he then asked the teller to exchange the counterfeit money for real.

The bank identified the man as Carl LaRock and contacted the branch where he claimed to have been given the counterfeit funds. It was determined that he had cashed a check at the other branch but was not given any $100 bills. Police also found that Carl LaRock appeared to be the same men that used counterfeit money at Walmart the day before.

Police found Carl LaRock at his residence in Hudson Falls, along with Desirea LaRock who was determined to be the woman with him at Walmart. Police found that she also transported Carl LaRock to the bank to exchange the counterfeit money knowing that it was fake. While in the residence, police located both TVs from Walmart.

Charges

Both were charged with:

Two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the first degree (felony)

Two counts of conspiracy in the fourth degree (felony)

Two counts of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Both were issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on January 10, 2022.

