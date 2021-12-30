Farmland Preservation A Priority For Idaho Farm Bureau

The Webster County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2021 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. This award is given to Farm Bureaus that participate in year-round activities that share the story of today’s agriculture, communicate to elected officials the importance of rural issues and support local communities in times of need. “We understand farming is about more than what we do on the land — it’s about being involved,” said Jeremy Swanson, outgoing County Farm Bureau president. “And we’re proud that what we do out here in our counties contribute to the Iowa Farm Bureau’s larger mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and our communities.”

