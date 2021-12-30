ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmland Preservation A Priority For Idaho Farm Bureau

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an ongoing issue for the Ag community across the Pacific Northwest, keeping farmland in production rather than letting it become commercial or residential property. In an effort to address the issue head on, the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation recently adopted a new policy that supports helping state legislators come up...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 1

Related
pnwag.net

After Solid 2021 Searle Optimistic About the Future

While 2021 may be remembered for the many struggles the farming community had to overcome, the year also presented opportunities for growth and expansion. Bryan Searle, President of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation said despite the challenges brought on by Mother Nature, the port bottlenecks and the ongoing pandemic, farm country across the Gem state enjoyed a good 2021. He said it helps that Idaho is a great state for agriculture and agribusiness.
AGRICULTURE
Rappahannock News

Citizen of the Year 2021: Chuck Akre, for his preservation of Eldon Farms

In Rappahannock County this year, one citizen dominated the conversation. Chuck Akre, a nationally recognized asset manager by career, first made waves with his ongoing efforts in the Town of Washington to build Rush River Commons, which is expected to become Rappahannock’s first mixed-use development featuring more affordable housing and space for community organizations. More recently, he’s pledged a $3.5 million donation to help bring universal broadband to the county.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Messenger

Webster County Farm Bureau receives award

The Webster County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2021 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. This award is given to Farm Bureaus that participate in year-round activities that share the story of today’s agriculture, communicate to elected officials the importance of rural issues and support local communities in times of need. “We understand farming is about more than what we do on the land — it’s about being involved,” said Jeremy Swanson, outgoing County Farm Bureau president. “And we’re proud that what we do out here in our counties contribute to the Iowa Farm Bureau’s larger mission of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and our communities.”
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Mercury

Berks crop and livestock farm is among those preserved

A 80-acre farm in Bethel Township is among 30 recently preserved by the state preservation board. That brings the total farms preserved in the state in 2021 to 166, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The Berks farm belongs to Jesse and Jessica Alspaugh. It is a crop and livestock operation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Bandera Bulletin

Farm Bureau leaders attend annual meeting

Bandera County Farm Bureau President Booker Young and his wife, Connie, attended the 88th Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) Annual Meeting Dec. 3-5 in Corpus Christi. They joined nearly 700 voting delegates from County Farm Bureaus across the state to discuss the latest agricultural issues, including livestock, private property rights and foreign ownership of agricultural land; the recognition of top county Farm Bureaus, their leaders and individuals who make a difference in agriculture and Texas; and evaluation of the organization’s policies.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
95.3 MNC

‘Help Wanted’- Indiana Farm Bureau Offers Help Navigating the H-2A Program

If I had to sum up 2021 with one image or phrase, it would probably be “help wanted”. Businesses everywhere are looking for labor. It has caused many restaurants to limit seating, shorten hours, or even close. This problem of labor is relatively new to a lot of these businesses, but it’s something that has plagued agriculture since well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Winter assurance

Amid the hustle and bustle of this season, I have recently been reminded that, contrary to the temperatures outside, it is winter. As if the short daylight hours, the Christmas stockings and kids being out for winter break haven’t clued me in on this time of the year, a tiny reminder has made it abundantly clear it is indeed winter.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#The Pnw Ag Network
btimesherald.com

Otley elected Oregon Farm Bureau second vice president

Shane Otley will serve a two-year term as Oregon Farm Bureau’s second vice president. Shane Otley, member of Harney County Farm Bureau, was elected to serve a two-year term as Oregon Farm Bureau’s (OFB’s) second vice president. Otley was elected to the position by the OFB House...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
Augusta Free Press

Conservation easement will preserve farm property in Waynesboro

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Land Trust of Virginia has announced a conservation easement on the Rosson property, thanks to the generosity of landowners David and Pat Rosson. This 383.62-acre property in Waynesboro is the Trust’s first in the Greater Augusta region and brings its conserved acreage to 25,142 across 22 counties.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Revamped Virginia Farm Link is a ‘one-stop shop’ for farmland transition

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A familiar online resource has been updated to better connect beginning and expanding farmers with retiring farmland owners who want to keep their land in agricultural production. The revamp of the Virginia Farm Link program was announced at the recent Virginia Farm...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sidney Herald

Four Montana Farm Bureau named to national advisory committees

Four farmer/rancher members of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation have been selected to serve on the American Farm Bureau Issues Advisory Committees. The committees provide an avenue for Farm Bureau’s grassroots leaders to contribute their expertise on specific issues to the organization’s policy deliberations. Committee members meet in person once per year, and hold additional meetings via webinar or conference calls throughout the program year as needed to discuss new developments on their assigned issues.
AGRICULTURE
thepostnewspaper.net

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau wins top TFB communications award

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau (CFB) was recognized by Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) for its efforts to share more about local agriculture on social media. During TFB’s recent 88th Annual Meeting, the county received the Ada Lee Mutchler Communications Award, a statewide recognition for the best overall campaign by a county Farm Bureau for its communications efforts through Facebook.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
yourislandnews.com

Farm Bureau gets Women’s Award

Beaufort County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Co-Chair Laura Hansen (right) received a special achievement award on behalf of Beaufort County from S.C. Farm Bureau State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Megan Floyd (left) during the organization’s 78th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. Ann Ackerman also serves as Co-Chair of the committee. Beaufort County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2021. Over the course of the year, women’s programs statewide reported nearly 4,900 volunteer hours carrying out agricultural literacy activities. South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 90,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org. Photo courtesy of S.C. Farm Bureau.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grundy County Herald

Grundy County Farm Bureau Honored with President Award

During the 100th annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Grundy County Farm Bureau was recognized for its accomplishments and successes from the past year. Grundy County Farm Bureau President Steve Ahearn was recognized onstage for the county’s exemplary program and service activities in three areas: advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
capitalpress.com

Editorial: On protecting farmland

The good people of Idaho are embarking on an effort to “protect” farmland. They want to stop — or at least limit — the conversion of farmland to other uses such as housing and commercial developments. Unbridled development is detrimental to farming and ranching, where chemicals...
AGRICULTURE
loganwoodbine.com

Harrison County Farm Bureau Honored For Excellence

The Harrison County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2021 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). This award is given to Farm Bureaus that participate in year-round activities that share the story of today’s agriculture, communicate to elected officials the importance of rural issues and support local communities in times of need.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

FARM NEWS: State Farm Bureau recognizes Kossuth County FB as 'outstanding;' programs announced

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) administers state cost share programs for installation of soil and water conservation practices on land located in Kossuth County. Farmstead windbreaks are eligible conservation practices through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program. Cost share funding for farmstead windbreaks is...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy