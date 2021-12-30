ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Northwest Cherry Growers Continues Focus On New Markets, Expansion

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the pandemic, record heat and drought the last two years have been challenging for many growers across the Pacific Northwest. Add on top of that the bottlenecks we’ve seen at the west coast ports, making it more challenging to ship products. But one sector that hasn’t seen the big...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Ward: Novozymes Has Improved Products For Chickpea, Wheat Growers

If there’s an early message for the 2022 growing season, it’s expect to pay more for inputs this year, especially fertilizer products. Novozymes said they have improved their products to help chickpea producers watch that bottom line. “Previously we’ve been providing a product called TagTeam,” said Jason Ward...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Focus On Fruit for 12/30/21

What’s being done to reopen the Indian market to U.S. apple growers? Mark Powers President of the Northwest Horticultural Council has the latest developments. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail [email protected]
AGRICULTURE
greenhousegrower.com

SunMed Growers Partners With Fluence on LED Expansion

Fluence by OSRAM, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, has announced a new partnership with SunMed Growers, a 250,000-square-foot greenhouse cannabis facility located in Warwick, MD. Together, the companies have retrofitted SunMed’s facility from high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures to LEDs and increased overall light intensity over the last two years, resulting in up to 30% yield increases for several of the company’s main production strains.
WARWICK, MD
greenhousegrower.com

ThinkPlants Adds New Grower, New Breeder to its Network

The ThinkPlants Group, which strives to bring exceptional genetics as well as supply inputs to the North American nursery industry, recently announced two new members. Creekside Greenhouses and Kieft Seed have joined its network of breeders, growers, and suppliers. These new additions to the ThinkPlants family join founding members Danziger...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Drought#Fruit#The Pacific Northwest#The Fruit Commission#Cherry Growers Northwest#The Pnw Ag Network
thefreshtoast.com

BC Pushes For Legal Black Market Cannabis Amid Criticism From Craft Growers

The Solicitor General sees “a lot of potential” in the cannabis sector and believes the loosening of regulations would help marijuana farmers in the future. The British Columbia government has convinced many illegal cannabis growers to begin selling legally in an effort to squeeze out illicit marijuana from the marketplace, but the efforts have faced criticism from the craft growing industry, according to a Dec. 26 globalnewsca.com report.
AGRICULTURE
butterpolish.com

Business Expansion In New Markets: How To Assess Potential?

If you are a CEO or a Business Development VP looking to take your company to new heights, congratulations, you have landed on the right article. At this point, you are probably wondering how you can plan your growth strategies by entering a new market sometime in the future. Businesses...
ECONOMY
pnwag.net

WSJ: Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Farmers

As the American Ag industry looks ahead to 2022, the Wall Street Journal says farmers are facing more uncertainty. The Wall Street Journal says a banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers increasing wheat, corn and soybeans acres compared to just a year ago. However, high fertilizer prices, forecasts for more weather challenges, and the threat of China slowing its demand for global commodities may put a damper on the anticipation.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NASS Preparing To Survey NW Commercial Floriculture Operations

NASS is preparing to conduct its 2021 Commercial Floriculture Survey. Approximately 1,200 producers across the Northwest will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operation. This survey can be completed by mail, phone, or online at agcounts.usda.gov. If NASS does not receive your completed survey by Wednesday, January 19th, they may contact you to arrange a telephone interview.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
pnwag.net

California Farmers Lose Billions Over Supply Chain Challenges

After already struggling with drought, California farmers have lost big overseas sales numbers because of a serious shortage of shipping containers brought on by COVID-19. A study from the University of California-Davis says the state’s farm belt lost $2.1 billion in exports during a five-month stretch this year because of “containergeddon.” A University of Connecticut study said the supply chain mess tying up world commerce has caused California growers 17% of their export sales from May to September. California tree nut farmers lost big, with estimates at $520 million, followed by the wine industry at $250 million and rice growers losing $120 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pnwag.net

WSDA Works To Keep Washington Ag Industry Safe, Disease Free

For a state so dependent on agricultural products and Ag trade, the number of people tasked with preventing the introduction of harmful pests and plant diseases may surprise you. The Washington state Department of Agriculture’s WSDA Plant Services Program consists of 11 inspectors statewide. Their responsibilities vary from export inspections for ag products like lumber, hay, flowers, potatoes, tree fruit and more, to controlling or eradicating pest populations like the Japanese beetle. The WSDA said the farming community benefits from the program by being better informed and prepared for areas that have strict export restrictions and quarantines. But the Department said homeowners benefit as well. If a pest becomes established, it will become more costly to control for everyone involved and could require more drastic measures, such as pesticides.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Despite Challenges From Weather, 2021 A Good Year For Idaho Barley

The Idaho Barley Commission is looking back at 2021 as a year of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Barley growers had to deal with a dry and windy spring, which was less than ideal for planting. And those struggles continue to the record heat and drought of this summer. The Barley Commission’s Laura Wilder said the drought led to a 21% drop in production, but despite that, the Gem state crop was still strong.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

Idaho Ag Exports May Set A Record In 2021

Idaho’s value of Ag exports could be on pace to set another record this year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, $778 million worth of agricultural products were exported out of Idaho through the end of September. According to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, that was an 11% increase during the same time period in 2020. And that $778 million puts the state on track to set a record for Ag exports this year, moving past the previous record of $1.02 billion set back in 2014.
IDAHO STATE
finextra.com

Swift explores expansion of network into the digital asset market

Banking co-operative Swift is to explore how it can support interoperability in the development of the tokenised asset market, working in conjunction with Clearstream, Northern Trust, SETL and other market participants. Relative to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the current market capitalisation of tokenised assets is small but momentum for these digital...
MARKETS
WRGB

Capital Roots breaks ground on new hub, market, and kitchen expansion

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Capital Roots is announcing their new 13,000-square foot expansion, which will include the Good Food Market, a second food hub, and an incubator kitchen. The occasion will be marked with an official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at 11 a.m. The expanded Urban Grow Center will be located directly adjacent to the regional Food Hub and office headquarters at 594 River Street, Troy.
TROY, NY
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

Is a housing market crash on the way in 2022?

Last year was anything but normal — especially in Arizona’s residential real estate market. Median sale prices rose in Phoenix from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October, a 24.4% increase, according to real estate website Redfin. Houses listed for sale saw fierce bidding wars with buyers willing to contort themselves to meet sellers’ demands, which include such concessions as renting the home back to the sellers for a period while they found a new house to purchase. Can this continue, or is there a potential housing market crash on the way in 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy