ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Tesla recalls nearly 500K vehicles due to potential safety concerns

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tesla has issued a recall on nearly a half-million vehicles, including the Model 3 and Model S, due to potential safety concerns. The company has recalled all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles, which includes over 356,000 cars, due to...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks

(Gray News) - Tesla is recalling thousands of vehicles because of defects impacting rearview cameras and truck latches on some models. Tesla has recalled all of its Model 3 vehicles - 356,309 cars from 2017 to 2020 model years - because repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable, which could cause the camera feed to falter and eventually stop.
CARS
KTVZ

Tesla recalls 475,000 vehicles due to camera and front trunk issues

Over 475,000 Tesla (TSLA) cars have been recalled due to technical defects that may increase the risk of accidents. Two separate recalls are in place, one regarding the rear-view camera in the Tesla Model 3 and the other involves the frunk, or front trunk, latches in the Model S. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cable Harness#Staten Island
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model Y slide right down a snowy hill: 'It's bad'

This Tesla Model Y user had a frightening experience when driving in the snow - particularly downhill, on 19" wheels with all-season tyres. We also assume it's an all-wheel drive car. As we can see, initially, driving in the snow was easy. The trouble began on the steep downhill. "Tesla...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Is The Cheapest Tesla Car?

Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics. The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard...
CARS
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
FireEngineering.com

Crews Contain Two-Alarm Modesto (CA) House Fire

Dec. 29—Six people were displaced by a two-alarm fire in south Modesto on Tuesday night, according to the Modesto Fire Department. The fire broke out at a property in the 1700 block of Olympia Avenue around 9:22 p.m. The first arriving unit found heavy fire and smoke from the...
MODESTO, CA
CBS DFW

FAA Warns COVID-19, Weather, & Seasonal Traffic Will Likely Result In Travel Delays

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days. Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement: “Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.” The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.” The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

Fire Breaks Out At Frozen Food Manufacturer In Momence; No Injuries Reported

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Emergency crews from multiple districts assisted with a fire at a frozen food manufacturer in Momence, Illinois, Sunday morning. In a statement from Van Drunen Farms, the fire started around 6:08 a.m. at their Tuthill Plant located at 11341 East Road 114. No injuries are reported as no one was inside the plant during the time of the fire. Emergency crews responded to a fire early this morning at our Tuthill plant. The cause and extent of the damage has not yet been determined. No one was in the plant at the time the fire began, so no employees...
MOMENCE, IL
CBS LA

With 94 Personnel Sick With COVID Or In Isolation, San Diego Fire Institutes ‘Emergency Brown-Out Plan’

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Staten Island Advance

1 injured after truck overturns on West Shore Expressway service road

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle overturned on the service road on the New Jersey-bound West Shore Expressway. The FDNY responded to the incident, which occurred between the Muldoon/Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road/Huguenot Avenue exits, at around 8:24 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy