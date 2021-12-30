Tesla recalls nearly 500K vehicles due to potential safety concerns

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days. Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement: “Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.” The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.” The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO