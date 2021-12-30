Focus On Fruit for 12/30/21

For a state so dependent on agricultural products and Ag trade, the number of people tasked with preventing the introduction of harmful pests and plant diseases may surprise you. The Washington state Department of Agriculture’s WSDA Plant Services Program consists of 11 inspectors statewide. Their responsibilities vary from export inspections for ag products like lumber, hay, flowers, potatoes, tree fruit and more, to controlling or eradicating pest populations like the Japanese beetle. The WSDA said the farming community benefits from the program by being better informed and prepared for areas that have strict export restrictions and quarantines. But the Department said homeowners benefit as well. If a pest becomes established, it will become more costly to control for everyone involved and could require more drastic measures, such as pesticides.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO