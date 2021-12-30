ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Focus On Fruit for 12/30/21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s being done to reopen the Indian market to U.S....

Ward: Novozymes Has Improved Products For Chickpea, Wheat Growers

If there’s an early message for the 2022 growing season, it’s expect to pay more for inputs this year, especially fertilizer products. Novozymes said they have improved their products to help chickpea producers watch that bottom line. “Previously we’ve been providing a product called TagTeam,” said Jason Ward...
AGRICULTURE
Northwest Cherry Growers Continues Focus On New Markets, Expansion

Thanks to the pandemic, record heat and drought the last two years have been challenging for many growers across the Pacific Northwest. Add on top of that the bottlenecks we’ve seen at the west coast ports, making it more challenging to ship products. But one sector that hasn’t seen the big hit from the port issue, is the local cherry industry. B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers, said they’re fortunate in that very little of their exports to China is sent by sea.
AGRICULTURE
California Farmers Lose Billions Over Supply Chain Challenges

After already struggling with drought, California farmers have lost big overseas sales numbers because of a serious shortage of shipping containers brought on by COVID-19. A study from the University of California-Davis says the state’s farm belt lost $2.1 billion in exports during a five-month stretch this year because of “containergeddon.” A University of Connecticut study said the supply chain mess tying up world commerce has caused California growers 17% of their export sales from May to September. California tree nut farmers lost big, with estimates at $520 million, followed by the wine industry at $250 million and rice growers losing $120 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Farmland Prices in 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Farmers National Company’s Randy Dickhut said over the past year, most of the Grain Belt saw increasing amounts of land getting...
AGRICULTURE
Omicron Creates Questions For The Start of 2022

According to one American Farm Bureau economist, the surging Omicron COVID variant poses a big unknown for January’s agricultural economy and other sectors. Omicron is forcing new business and school closures, thousands of airline cancellations, renewed mask and vaccine mandates, and new worries among farmers of input delays. “I...
AGRICULTURE
Dairy Checkoff Drives 2021 Sales Growth

Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Dairy Checkoff continued to help its foodservice partners to grow sales of U.S. dairy foods. Dairy Management Incorporated, the organization that oversees the checkoff, says more domestic dairy got shipped into the international marketplace in 2021. The checkoff continued its effort to connect with the “Gen Z” consumers, while the dairy industry’s sustainability journey reached new levels during a busy year.
AGRICULTURE
Meyer: Fertilizer Is Not In Short Supply

Is there an actual shortage of fertilizer, meaning farmers won’t get what they need for the 2022 growing season? USDA’s Chief Economist says “no, not really”. “When I hear somebody say “shortage”, I tend to think that means they’re paying more than they want to pay for it.”
AGRICULTURE
WSDA Works To Keep Washington Ag Industry Safe, Disease Free

For a state so dependent on agricultural products and Ag trade, the number of people tasked with preventing the introduction of harmful pests and plant diseases may surprise you. The Washington state Department of Agriculture’s WSDA Plant Services Program consists of 11 inspectors statewide. Their responsibilities vary from export inspections for ag products like lumber, hay, flowers, potatoes, tree fruit and more, to controlling or eradicating pest populations like the Japanese beetle. The WSDA said the farming community benefits from the program by being better informed and prepared for areas that have strict export restrictions and quarantines. But the Department said homeowners benefit as well. If a pest becomes established, it will become more costly to control for everyone involved and could require more drastic measures, such as pesticides.
WASHINGTON STATE
