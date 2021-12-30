ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New agritourism app will show where to find farm fun

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Looking for a local U-pick pumpkin patch or a quaint bed-and-breakfast that serves farm-fresh eggs? You’ll soon be able to find these fun attractions with the touch of a finger. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is developing a...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ag education coloring fun app connects students with agriculture

Ag education coloring fun app connects students with agriculture. January 3, 2022 By TaylorAnn Washburn Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. A coloring fun app has been launched to connect youth with Missouri agriculture. Agriculture Education on the Move program director Heather Fletcher says that the app, which features downloadable ag-focused activity pages and audio information about Missouri commodities, furthers the program’s goal of reaching the state’s third graders. The Missouri Soybean Association is one of the commodity groups supporting the app through funding. Learn more at mosoy.org. Brought to you by Missouri’s soybean growers and their checkoff.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Dakota Farm Show Kicks off 2022 Farm Show Season

A new year brings the first farm show of the season. The Dakota Farm Show kicks off at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion tomorrow. Show Manager Penny Swank says they are excited to welcome back a full list of exhibitors as many are back after taking a year off due to COVID.
VERMILLION, SD
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Finding opportunities to fill the inner cup

Early morning winter light in soft hues of slate gray and hints of blue illuminates the stoic darkness of the pines and highlights the contrasting whiteness of the delicate birches out my window. Large, lacy snowflakes flit past, tumbling in clusters to the frozen ground. They are in no particular hurry, settling on branches and fence posts and rooftops alike. There is no wind, and all is absolutely quiet and still.
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Farm Bureau forms partnership with MANRRS

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. An important partnership will promote greater cultural and ethnic diversity in agricultural fields of study, expanding opportunities for university students in Virginia and beyond. The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Society for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Farm Bureau#Agritourism#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The American Farm Trail#American
Inman.com

10 alternatives to ShowingTime: new apps to manage home showings

A number of new products emerged in 2021 to help the real estate industry better handle how it managed home showings. Here’s a list of the newest and best. Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here for the latest on real estate technology from Inman’s expert Craig Rowe.
MLS
gamerevolution.com

Instagram Playback 2021 Not Showing Fix: Where to find it again

It’s the end of another year, which means it’s time for Instagram users to look back fondly on their best posts. Unfortunately, for some users on iPhone (iOS), Android, and PC, the Instagram Playback for 2021 is not showing. They can’t find it and it seems to have disappeared. Thankfully, for those trying to get it working, there’s a workaround. Here’s how to fix the Instagram Playback 2021 not showing error.
CELL PHONES
Morning Sun

Attendees enjoy holiday fun at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm brings in community members for the 2021 holiday season. The reindeer farm is a family owned and operated business that specializes in offering reindeer for special events around Michigan. The farm itself is opened to visitors majorly during November and December, though the farm also has...
CLARE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
AG Week

Agweek Farm Show to return to Rochester in March

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — The 40th annual Agweek Farm Show will return to the Graham Arenas at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds on March 8-9, 2022. The show, at 1570 Fairgrounds Ave. SE, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9. The arenas are located just south of the intersection of U.S. Highways 14 and 63. Free parking is available on the fairgrounds and the show is free for visitors.
ROCHESTER, MN
WCAX

Vermont Farm Show canceled over COVID concerns

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show is off for 2022. It’s being canceled due to COVID. The annual Farm Show connects farmers and members of the public with various agriculture businesses, food producers and outreach organizations. There are also awards for farms, contests, demos and talks.
AGRICULTURE
Clackamas Review

Finding shows to watch just got a lot easier!

Pamplin PLAY is our new guide of shows to watch and stream. It is published every week inside your weekly Pamplin Media Group newspaper and is FREE for subscribers. The Pamplin Media Group introduces our newest weekly publication - PLAY. PLAY is designed to make your life easier when it comes to finding what shows to watch and stream. And if you like puzzles - we've got 4 pages just waiting for you to play. Besides offering readers an easy way to see what and when shows are on for the coming week, PLAY also includes previews of what's available to watch on streaming channels like Disney+, hulu, NETFLIX and Amazon Prime Video. PLAY also gives readers an easy-to-read breakdown of upcoming Sports shows for the week and a BEST BETS for daily shows. In the coming months we plan to expand PLAY to include more listings of things to do, where to eat and places to find your favorite wines, beers and ales. PLAY is FREE to print and digital subscribers of the Pamplin Media Group. To subscribe please go to www.savinglocalnews.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Guzzle Juice

Many Fortnite players are familiar with Slurp Juice. This consumable is a lifesaver when you desperately need to recharge shields and gain health. With Fortnite Chapter 3, players can now go out to find Guzzle Juice. However, it works a bit different than the Slurp Juice in that it only gives you health gains.
VIDEO GAMES
Augusta Free Press

U.S. farmers have until Jan. 24 to respond to USDA survey

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The survey, which is expected to reach over 1 million agricultural producers, will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activities, and for basic information about their farms. The deadline to respond to the survey is Jan. 24. “NACS plays an...
AGRICULTURE
Ellsworth American

Meeting scheduled on mussel farm app

ELLSWORTH — A pre-hearing conference for a 48-acre aquaculture lease site in Frenchman Bay is set for Jan. 4. The meeting will be held remotely to discuss the administrative process for the public hearing on Feb. 9 in Bar Harbor. The Department of Marine Resources recommends that anyone planning to apply for intervenor status attend.
DEER ISLE, ME
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Rose-Hulman students find recipe for fun, new friends in new Food Science Lab

A select group of culinary-minded Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students got a healthy dose of food science and gained new perspectives about the meals they will be eating this holiday season while celebrating the end of the first academic quarter of the 2021-22 school year in the inaugural Final Friday Cooking Club activity.
EDUCATION
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy