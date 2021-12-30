New agritourism app will show where to find farm fun

Pamplin PLAY is our new guide of shows to watch and stream. It is published every week inside your weekly Pamplin Media Group newspaper and is FREE for subscribers. The Pamplin Media Group introduces our newest weekly publication - PLAY. PLAY is designed to make your life easier when it comes to finding what shows to watch and stream. And if you like puzzles - we've got 4 pages just waiting for you to play. Besides offering readers an easy way to see what and when shows are on for the coming week, PLAY also includes previews of what's available to watch on streaming channels like Disney+, hulu, NETFLIX and Amazon Prime Video. PLAY also gives readers an easy-to-read breakdown of upcoming Sports shows for the week and a BEST BETS for daily shows. In the coming months we plan to expand PLAY to include more listings of things to do, where to eat and places to find your favorite wines, beers and ales. PLAY is FREE to print and digital subscribers of the Pamplin Media Group. To subscribe please go to www.savinglocalnews.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}

