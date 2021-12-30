Tyler Johnson, Myles Powell Ruled Out vs. Brooklyn Nets

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started getting healthier as players are beginning to get cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team has begun dealing with more setbacks due to COVID-19-related issues.

A couple of weeks ago, Sixers forward Georges Niang became the first member of the team to enter the protocol in the month of December. Shortly after, Sixers center Andre Drummond and the backup guard Shake Milton became the second and third members to join the protocol.

A few nights later, 76ers veteran forward Danny Green became the fourth following Philadelphia's road win over the Boston Celtics last Monday.

At this point, Niang is cleared and has been back in action for the last two games. Drummond, who missed the previous four games, is set to make his return to the floor on Thursday night when the Sixers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

While Milton is cleared from the health and safety protocol, he's listed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Brooklyn. It seemed only Green, Ben Simmons, and possibly Milton would be the only players to miss Thursday's game, but the Sixers are dealing with a few more setbacks as the COVID outbreak continues.

Who Else is in the Protocol?

On Thursday morning, a team official confirmed that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. He now becomes the sixth head coach in the NBA to deal with a COVID-related setback.

With Rivers out of the mix on Thursday, Sixers assistant coach Dan Burke will coach the team from the sidelines in his absence.

In addition to Rivers, the Sixers will also lose two reserves to the protocol on Thursday night as the two-way guard Myles Powell and ten-day contract signee Tyler Johnson have joined Rivers in the protocol, a team official confirmed.

Barring any further setbacks, the Sixers will have enough players to face the Nets on Thursday. Unfortunately, they'll just have less depth and a change of face for the head coaching position.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.