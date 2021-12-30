ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Johnson, Myles Powell Ruled Out vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04drLQ_0dZJeJj100

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started getting healthier as players are beginning to get cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team has begun dealing with more setbacks due to COVID-19-related issues.

A couple of weeks ago, Sixers forward Georges Niang became the first member of the team to enter the protocol in the month of December. Shortly after, Sixers center Andre Drummond and the backup guard Shake Milton became the second and third members to join the protocol.

A few nights later, 76ers veteran forward Danny Green became the fourth following Philadelphia's road win over the Boston Celtics last Monday.

At this point, Niang is cleared and has been back in action for the last two games. Drummond, who missed the previous four games, is set to make his return to the floor on Thursday night when the Sixers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

While Milton is cleared from the health and safety protocol, he's listed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Brooklyn. It seemed only Green, Ben Simmons, and possibly Milton would be the only players to miss Thursday's game, but the Sixers are dealing with a few more setbacks as the COVID outbreak continues.

Who Else is in the Protocol?

On Thursday morning, a team official confirmed that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. He now becomes the sixth head coach in the NBA to deal with a COVID-related setback.

With Rivers out of the mix on Thursday, Sixers assistant coach Dan Burke will coach the team from the sidelines in his absence.

In addition to Rivers, the Sixers will also lose two reserves to the protocol on Thursday night as the two-way guard Myles Powell and ten-day contract signee Tyler Johnson have joined Rivers in the protocol, a team official confirmed.

Barring any further setbacks, the Sixers will have enough players to face the Nets on Thursday. Unfortunately, they'll just have less depth and a change of face for the head coaching position.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Tyler Johnson's Stint With Sixers Concludes After Three Games

This season, one of the Philadelphia 76ers' few roster moves was to add the veteran guard Tyler Johnson for a temporary stint. As the Sixers battled through injuries and illnesses, they found out that one of their matchups would be postponed as they were unlikely to have the league's minimum of eight players available to play.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Myles Powell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Andre Drummond
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Center#Covid
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy