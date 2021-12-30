Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights a day before New Year’s Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights. And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO