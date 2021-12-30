ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights a day before New Year’s Eve

By Bloomberg
Redlands Daily Facts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline cancellations are already piling up in the U.S., with 1,170 flights scrubbed as rising coronavirus cases hobbled staffing. Winter storms meanwhile threatened to further disrupt travel over New Year’s weekend. JetBlue Airways Corp. scratched 175 flights, accounting for 17% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.com. Allegiant canceled...

Related
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

More than 2,400 US flights are canceled as Omicron and adverse weather continues to cause travel chaos

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast. Airlines canceled fewer than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of airport chaos Sunday, with more than 2,600 flights cancelled due to bad weather or airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in Covid cases. Travel woes are expected to continue into Monday, the first working day of 2022.
TRAVEL
NBCMontana

Some local flights delayed, canceled Monday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers are scrambling to get home after winter storms and staffing shortages forced cancellations at airports across the country. The flight status boards shows at Bozeman Yellowstone International there have been three cancellations for Monday. Two of those flights are to Denver at 6:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., another is to San Francisco at 7:37 a.m.
MISSOULA, MT
sweetwaternow.com

United Airline Cancels Flights at RKS Due to Crew Shortages

ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
CBS San Francisco

Air Travelers Greet New Year Stuck in Airports

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — On the first day of 2022, airlines across the world canceled thousands of flights, due to a combination of inclement weather and the omicron variant affecting flight crews and operational staff. When David Gurll showed up at San Francisco International Airport on New Year Day, he figured he’d quickly be on a flight headed back home to Tucson. But what was supposed to be a quick trip turned out to become an all day affair. “United Airlines canceled it,” he said. “Even though I checked before coming to the airport, I didn’t find out until I...
WEATHER
CBS Miami

Airline Staff Shortages Continue Causing Flight Cancellations At MIA, FLL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mix of COVID, staff shortages and winter weather are causing delays and cancellations to pile-up again. At last check, Miami International Airport saw nearly 50 flights canceled Monday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport added another 60 canceled flights. Over 5,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Over 80 Flights Canceled At Logan Airport As Travel Issues Continue Across U.S.

BOSTON (CBS) — There were more flight delays and cancelations on Saturday for holiday travelers trying to return home. CBS News reports there were more than 2,400 U.S. flights and over 4,300 worldwide that were canceled, using data from the tracking service FlightAware. American, Delta, United and JetBlue canceled more than 100 flights apiece. According to FlightAware, there were at least 80 cancellations at Logan Airport on Saturday and over 160 delays. United Airlines said a spike in Omicron cases forced it to pull flights from their schedule. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines said winter weather forced them to suspend operations at airports in Chicago. Since Christmas Eve, there have been more than 13,000 canceled flights in the U.S.
