The Helping Hand in Warren County has a new hydroponics system, growing fresh herbs and vegetables for those in need. Executive Director Sue Wilson tells KNIA News the Helping Hand recently harvested their first crop that included lettuce and basil, and it will be a huge benefit to the community and those in need to help get proper nutrition. To learn more, listen to the full interview below.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO