Immigration

Biden administration seeking to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program. The so-called...

www.krgv.com

Reuters

Mexico asylum applications nearly double in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021, the head of the country’s commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to the previous year, the 131,448 applications mark an increase of...
IMMIGRATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Supreme Court asked to review ‘Remain in Mexico’ termination

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconsider lower court rulings that required the Biden administration to revive a contested Trump-era program forcing asylum-seekers back to Mexico. The contested court rulings required administration officials to reinstate the so-called Remain in Mexico program — formally...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
WINKNEWS.com

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to rule on Remain-in-Mexico policy

The Justice Department on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit that required U.S. border officials to resurrect a Trump administration program that requires migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings. Citing “erroneous” decisions by lower courts that mandated the border policy’s revival, government lawyers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Remain in Mexico' means remain in danger for asylum-seekers

MEXICO — “I entered the first time. They caught me,” said a woman whose identity we are protecting for fear of violence. “I tried a second time and they caught me again.”. The Central American woman shared her story of kidnapping, attempted extortion and brazen escape...
IMMIGRATION
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Wyden, Merkley, Colleagues Condemn Reimplementation of ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy; Urge Biden-Harris Administration to Reverse Expansion of the Program

While the lawmakers understand the reimplementation is compelled by a court order, the program’s expansion was not required. December 24, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week joined colleagues in expressing their deep disappointment in the reimplementation of the Migrant. Protection...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

A Shelter in Juárez Prepares for Another Wave of Migrants as the 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Reinstated

About a dozen young kids zigzag across the floors of the basketball court in the Kiki Romero gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez, the sound of their laughter and squeaking sneakers reverberating off the baby-blue walls—nearly the same color as the pullover sweatshirts many of the older men in the gym are wearing. Some of the kids gather around the basketball hoop, taking turns to see if one of them can score.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Ron Johnson slams Biden's 'disaster' policies: Calling the administration 'incompetent' would be 'too kind'

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., explained Americans are "waking up" to the ramifications of "embarrassing and dangerous" Democratic agendas on "Hannity" Tuesday. RON JOHNSON: The Biden administration has been a disaster for America, starting immediately when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, that really contributed to rising gas prices; he opened the borders, so we have this record surge of illegal immigration; the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. And then, their only solution is spending more money. And that's a double whammy. Not only do you create way more dollars chasing too few goods, that's the definition of inflation, but you're spending those dollars to make it possible for people not to reengage in the workforce. So you don't have manufacturers that can hire enough people, so that also exacerbates the supply of goods. So the policies are of the Democrats, this is what we are seeing the results of, is their policy. It's accurate to call the Biden administration incompetent, but that's way too kind. These are their policies, the results of their policies were obvious from the start and now Americans are waking up to it.
IMMIGRATION
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
Boston Globe

Markey, Moulton and congressional Democrats press Biden administration on Afghan families seeking refuge

WASHINGTON — Nearly four months after the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Senator Ed Markey, Representative Seth Moulton and more than 50 other congressional Democrats are raising alarm over the Biden administration’s handling of the cases of more than 30,000 Afghans stuck in immigration limbo as they seek humanitarian parole in the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
Roll Call Online

Democrats slam DHS for ‘Remain in Mexico’ revival

A bicameral group of more than three dozen Democratic lawmakers slammed the Biden administration Monday for its revival and expansion of a Trump-era program requiring migrants to wait in Mexico for asylum decisions. The Democrats — co-led by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the most senior Latino in the Senate, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
ADVOCACY
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS

