Arizona State

Arizona Minimum Wage To Increase For 2022

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Arizona is set to increase its hourly minimum wage from $12.15 to $12.80 starting January 1.

The Associated Press reported this is the second hourly minimum wage increase since phased-in boosts reached $12 an hour and increases based on cost of living started.

The increase set to go into effect in the new year is part of a law that passed in 2016 that gradually increases the bottom line of how much employees are allowed to pay. In 2016, wages started at $10 an hour and have gone up annually ever since the law, Proposition 208, was passed.

The move to increase minimum wage was backed by President Joe Biden and his plan to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers from $7.25 an hour to $15.

Arizona is one of 25 states that is increasing its minimum wage in 2022. While most states are implementing the increase on January 1, some are going into effect later in the year.

Here's a look at the 25 states that are increasing the minimum wage in 2022:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

