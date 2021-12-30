ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How do you get advanced on the piano?

opportunitylives.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a pianist, you will always be working to hone your craft. With piano lessons, you can improve your playing, get better and develop better dexterity, too. Even if you just play the piano for fun, you’re going to get better at it the more you do it. The more you...

opportunitylives.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Can you teach yourself to play the piano?

Playing the piano is a joyous thing to be able to do at any age, a fulfilling and valuable life skill that can bring you untold hours of enjoyment, so it’s no surprise that thousands of people decide to learn to play piano every day. The question is, do you really need costly in-person lessons, or can you teach yourself to play the piano for free in the comfort of your own home?
MUSIC
Upworthy

Video of a man ignoring cues that a woman is uncomfortable is a masterclass in what not to do

Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
decor8

What Do You Want To Achieve In 2022? Here's How To Get Started....

Hello dear friend. I want to wish you a very happy end of the year and new year to come. We’ve all been through a lot in 2021, but I’m hopeful the Corona situation will improve drastically in the year ahead. Stay positive! As you know, I’ve been teaching online since 2009 and I truly love to help my students to see and reach their goals and dreams. I’d like to extend some free support and encouragement to as many as I can before the new year sets in so I recorded a 30-minute love note, a coaching session, podcast, audio file, voice message, whatever you want to call it - on the topic of WHAT DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE IN 2022? and in it, I’ll walk you through how to get started immediately. Don’t worry, there is no talk about new year’s resolutions - in fact don’t bother setting any for the new year - try my advice instead. It’s fun and easy, and free, so click below to listen in.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Piano Lessons#The Piano#Pianists
lasvegasadvisor.com

How Do You Figure?

A well-financed player, “Hal,” hired me some time ago to teach him 9/6 Triple Double Bonus Poker. This is not a particularly good game (98.15%), but it was the best he could find for the large stakes he wished to play. I warned him, of course, that the...
GAMBLING
urbanmatter.com

What Do You Need to Get Started with Poker?

Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. Now that you can play online, there is nothing stopping you from challenging yourself. You can play at any time in the day, as well as for real money. But, if you have never played poker before, this...
GAMBLING
Spotlight News

Happy New Year!

Roger Daltrey famously sang, “Here comes the new boss, same as the old boss,” to close out The Who’s 1971 hit “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” A half century later, Pete Townshend’s words seem to describe 2021 in the sense people fought each other over how to mitigate coronavirus for yet another year, and as much […]
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Let’s Eat Grandma’s ‘Happy New Year’ Is Indie-Pop Dynamite

A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.” “Happy New Year” is rooted in Walton and Hollingworth’s lifelong friendship, with childhood memories that date back to...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy