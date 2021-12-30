How do you get advanced on the piano?

Hello dear friend. I want to wish you a very happy end of the year and new year to come. We’ve all been through a lot in 2021, but I’m hopeful the Corona situation will improve drastically in the year ahead. Stay positive! As you know, I’ve been teaching online since 2009 and I truly love to help my students to see and reach their goals and dreams. I’d like to extend some free support and encouragement to as many as I can before the new year sets in so I recorded a 30-minute love note, a coaching session, podcast, audio file, voice message, whatever you want to call it - on the topic of WHAT DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE IN 2022? and in it, I’ll walk you through how to get started immediately. Don’t worry, there is no talk about new year’s resolutions - in fact don’t bother setting any for the new year - try my advice instead. It’s fun and easy, and free, so click below to listen in.

