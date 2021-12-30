Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich out when Mayor-elect Ed Gainey's term starts

The city of Pittsburgh will soon see a new Public Safety Director.

It was announced Thursday that Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich will not continue in his role when Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey’s term as Mayor begins in 2022. He provided a statement today to the community on the news.

"I am beyond thankful to Mayor Peduto for providing me the opportunity to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Public Safety. In my tenure over the past six years, I've learned that a leader is only as good as the people working for them. I thank every member in the Department for their hard work,” Hissrich said.

“We've seen lots of change, and even trying times together; and hopefully we were able to make a positive difference over these past six years. It has been my privilege to serve the City and help work towards a safer Pittsburgh for everyone."

Hissrich’s future is unknown at this time and it’s also unclear who will replace Hissrich in his current position.

