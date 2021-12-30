ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SP Releasing Picks Up Thriller ‘Nightshade’ Starring Lou Ferrigno Jr., Dina Meyer & Jason Patric For January Release

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : SP Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to the psychological thriller Nightshade , starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. ( S.W.A.T. ), Dina Meyer ( Starship Troopers ) and Jason Patric ( Wayward Pines ), with plans to release it in theaters across North America and on VOD platforms on January 4.

The film directed by Landon Williams watches as a homicide detective (Ferrigno Jr.) on the hunt for a serial killer experiences a series of disturbing dreams, which lead him to seek hypnotherapy and the aid of a psychiatrist (Meyer). The treatment reveals undeniable parallels between his nightmares and the murders, setting him into a tailspin of paranoia and distrust.

Tim Russ ( Star Trek: Voyager ), B.J. Britt ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ), James Duval ( Donnie Darko ), Kenzie Dalton ( Driven ) and Jaime Gallagher ( Pandemic ) also star in the pic from Primitive Mind Productions, Audacious Dreamer Productions and Blue Bow Tie Productions. Williams, Ferrigno Jr. and Gallagher produced alongside Sarah Smith-Williams, Casey Krehbiel and Forest Robin, with Carlos Sanchez exec producing.

“We are thrilled to release Nightshade,” said SP Releasing CEO and President Steven Paul. “It’s a really great psychological noir-thriller with a tremendous cast.”

“I’m excited to get Nightshade out there through SP distribution,” added Williams. “I hope the audience pays close attention to the details – most viewers have not been able to guess the ending so far.”

Jason Price negotiated the Nightshade acquisition on behalf of the indie distributor with John W. Bosher and Chris Charles at Throughline Films.

