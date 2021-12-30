ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool taxi bomber warned brother about doing 'something bad'

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man who detonated a bomb outside a Liverpool hospital in November called his brother with a warning prior to the incident, senior coroner Andre Rebello said during a hearing Thursday at Liverpool and Wirral coroner's court.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, was killed when a bomb he was carrying was detonated in a taxi outside of Liverpool's Women's Hospital on Nov. 14.

Swealmeen called his brother before the incident asking if his family would be affected if he "did something bad," Rebello told the court.

Swealmeen's brother -- who lives in the United States and remains unidentified -- said that his brother called him two days before the bombing.

"He says towards the end of call Emad said something like 'if I do something bad that will affect the family, what do you think?'" Rebello said, according to The Guardian.

His brother told him not to do anything, Rebello said.

Swealmeen was previously imprisoned in the Middle East for assault and was previously convicted for possession of an offensive weapon in Liverpool.

He entered Britain in May 2014 with a Jordanian passport, falsely claimed to be of Syrian heritage on asylum applications, and was a practicing Muslim despite converting to Christianity.

Taxi driver David Perry escaped from the blast, which was caused by a homemade bomb.

Swealmeen was found to have bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a flat to manufacture the device with murderous intent, the court heard.

The apartment on Rutland Avenue was paid for in cash by Swealmeen and used as a bomb-making factory.

The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
