ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California clears Centene's acquisition of Magellan Health

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The California Department of Managed Health Care has approved Centene Corp.'s (CNC -0.1%) acquisition of Magellan Health (MGLN +0.1%),...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Insperity extends medical, dental coverage with UnitedHealthcare

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) extended its relationship with UnitedHealthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), for medical coverage through 2026 and dental coverage through 2024. The company said the extension includes administrative cost savings beginning in 2022, with additional savings as future growth objectives are achieved. Insperity noted that it has partnered...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Insperity extends health benefits partnership with UnitedHealth Group

Human resources solutions company Insperity (NYSE:NSP) has extended its partnership with UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to provide medical and dental coverage. The extension builds on a 20-year relationship. Medical benefits will continue to 2026, while dental benefits will continue to 2024. In addition, administrative cost savings will begin this year. Insperity...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Centene Corporation Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) traded at a new 12-month high today of $85.02. So far today approximately 439,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares. Centene Corporation has a potential upside of 150.5% based on a current price of $84.54...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
carehomeprofessional.com

Renal Health completes acquisition of Century Healthcare

North-east-based healthcare provider Renal Health has completed the acquisition of north-west care home operator Century Healthcare with the support of an eight-figure funding package led by Montaine Finance. Lytham St Anne’s-based Century Healthcare provides nursing care and residential support at eight care homes. The deal ensures the future of...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

FDA clears Paragon 28's R3ACT Stabilization System

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) perks up 1.4% premarket after announcing that the FDA has given 501(k) marketing clearance to its R3ACT Stabilization System. The R3ACT Stabilization System is expected to commercially launch in early 2022. The addition of the R3ACT Stabilization System bolsters Paragon 28's ankle fracture and syndesmotic product offering,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magellan Health#Centene Corp
mobihealthnews.com

What Oracle's acquisition of Cerner could mean for big tech in health

Earlier this week enterprise software giant Oracle shocked the healthcare IT world when it announced its plans to buy one of the leading EHR systems Cerner for $28.3 billion. The news puts Oracle on the map as a potential major player in the health technology world. “This was a deal...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

20 things to know about Centene

Here are 20 things to know about Centene, the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. 1. Centene was founded in Milwaukee as a nonprofit Medicaid plan in 1984. The plan's original name was Family Hospital Physician Associates. 2. In 1995, the company named Michael Neidorff as president and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy