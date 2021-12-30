ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Akshar staffer Alpaugh to challenge Lupardo for Assembly seat

By Jeff Smith, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Robin Alpaugh, a Republican and staff member for New York State Sen. Fred Akshar, has put his hat into the ring to replace 123rd District Assembly incumbent Donna Lupardo, who has held the seat since 2005.

In a media release announcing his candidacy for the November 2022 election, Alpaugh cited more than 20 years of experience in state government and economic development, "creating countless jobs and opportunities" for Southern Tier residents.

Alpaugh, 54, of Binghamton, also said he is well-known for his community volunteerism, non-profit leadership and for helping others in the greater Binghamton area.

A more formal announcement about his plans will follow in the coming weeks, according to Alpaugh's statement.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Lupardo
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

152
Followers
121
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy