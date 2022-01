Eddie Cibrian and Leann Rimes’ love story has about as many twists and turns as a Lifetime movie. And funny enough, that’s where their story begins. The two met in 2008 on the set of a Lifetime movie called Northern Lights while they were both married to other people: Cibrian to Brandi Glanville, who would later go on to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Rimes to Dean Sheremet, a backup dancer. Off-screen, Rimes and Cibrian struck up a whirlwind affair that was splashed across the tabloids in March 2009 and ultimately ended both of their marriages in 2010.

