Boston's Jaylen Brown admits this season is 'a learning process' - but do the Celtics have the right tools to learn?

After the Boston Celtics had dropped a winnable game to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, a bit of a fracture between veteran big man Al Horford and All-Star forward Jaylen Brown regarding what needed to happen next for the team to get back on track seemed to appear.

Horford appealed to his teammates to reflect on their game and what they wanted it to accomplish moving forward while Brown appeared to downplay his concerns despite considerable concern regarding the team’s ceiling percolating through the media after Boston’s uneven play continued to result in losses. After yet another such loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, however, Brown clarified his position regarding such losses.

“I think it’s all a process,” he explained when asked how the team could change their luck. “It’s a learning process for everybody.”

“I don’t shy away from it. I don’t shy away from being in this role, to have an opportunity to lead a team,” offered Brown as he elaborated his views and personal responsibility. “I haven’t been in this role very often, but I accept it.”

“I try to inspire my guys each and every night, and we’re learning amongst the process. I know tonight resulted in the loss, but I think we’ll be better off from it. I think that guys are figuring things out just like I’m figuring things out, just like each and every night and I’m not making an excuse whatsoever; I accept the challenge and I’m going to continue to find ways to learn and grow to be better for my team, to be better for an organization and go from there.”

“That’s all we can do,” he finished, evidently more open to growing pains than many fans and analysts have been of late.

The Georgia native is of course correct regarding the fact that the team’s current woes are an opportunity to grow, but all learning opportunities are not created equal — a point that is very familiar to the educational equity advocate Brown is.

Infrastructure and opportunity are critical, as are the teachers — and when we port that metaphor in total to basketball, the ‘government’ responsible for such things likely needs to improve opportunity with more balanced infrastructure.

In other words, the front office needs to make moves.

Boston may well yet figure out how to get a good grade on their group project that is their 2021-22 NBA season, but it will require the team to hold itself accountable as all such projects do.

But it will be fighting an uphill battle to do it while they still don’t have the infrastructure and opportunity they need.

