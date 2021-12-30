ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

State police investigating accident with serious injuries on I-95 north in Fairfield Thursday morning

WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBuSW_0dZJcLhj00

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) – State police are investigating a serious crash that happened on I-94 northbound in Fairfield on Thursday morning.

Police said a Volvo box truck was driving northbound on I-95 near the exit 19 on-ramp when it struck a car from behind. The driver of the other car was ejected from the car.

The driver was brought to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

State police investigation underway on North Street in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an active state police investigation underway in Norwich on Monday morning. The investigation is taking place on North Street. State police are on scene, but have not released any information at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man killed following shooting on Marcel St. in Bridgeport on Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday evening. Police said on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Marcel Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim lying in the front yard of a home. The victim, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CT
Accidents
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
WTNH

Two men injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are currently investigating a shooting in the city early Sunday morning that left two men injured. Police arrived on-scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a Shotspotter alert of gunfire at Edgewood Avenue between Howe and Dwight Streets. While locating a crime scene, two males […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Police investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just about an hour apart in the city on Saturday afternoon. Police say they first responded to 408 New Britain Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on the report of a person shot. They found a man in his thirties with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Windsor man struck by car dies in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Windsor died this morning after he was struck by a car in a Hartford hit-and-run, police said. Around 12:11 a.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of Main and Battles Streets and found 51-year-old Michael Brown unresponsive in the road. Police said Brown was suffering from severe life-threatening […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Crews put out early morning Hartford fire on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Fire crews were on scene putting out hot spots from a commercial building in Hartford Sunday morning. The Hartford Fire Department says a single-story vacant building on 284 Albany Ave caught fire in the early morning hours. The call came in around 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were seen hosing the top […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Volvo#Bridgeport Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Bridgeport Police investigate robbery, various assaults

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating a string of incidents from New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including a robbery and three assaults. On Friday night, police responded to a call of a robbery on Howard Avenue. According to officials, a man was robbed of his wallet and documents […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man struck, killed by a car on Route 6 in Andover

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash where a person was killed after being hit by a car.   Police said a car was driving eastbound on Route 6 near Hickory Hill Drive in Andover on Thursday evening. A person, later identified as 43-year-old Todd Uriano of Vernon, was walking along […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old struck by gunfire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire this morning. According to police, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus reported a person had walked into the hospital who had been struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old from West Haven was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTNH

Georgia man dies following altercation, Waterbury man charged with murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was charged with murder today in connection with an incident this morning that left a man from Georgia dead, police said. Around 12:37 a.m., police responded to 1078 Chase Parkway in Waterbury where John Morgan, 56, of Waterbury, was detained outside. According to officials, police located a male […]
WTNH

City of Milford holding Covid test kit drive-thru distributions on Monday

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford will be holding Covid-19 test kit drive-thru distributions at two locations on Monday. On Sunday, the city announced that on Janurary 3rd, they will be handing out the test kits from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until they distribute all of the kits. Officials said the State of Connecticut […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Several Conn. schools closed or started late Monday due to COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With school districts returning from holiday break, there were a handful of delays and cancellations. Districts are navigating the recent spike in COVID-19 cases along with a significant number of teacher and staff absences. Drive your kids to school, if you can. That is the advice from the superintendent of schools […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

4-foot alligator rescued in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An alligator was rescued in the town of Guilford, according to police. The Guilford Police Department said the alligator, named Stella, was transferred to an aquarium where she will “live her best alligator life.” “She really looked to be smiling (looks are deceiving),” the police department said in a Facebook post. Police […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

State-issued COVID-19 test kits flying out the door. Are there enough?

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One million test kits were delivered to towns and cities across Connecticut over the weekend and distributed to residents, but it’s not enough. Town by town, the kits were gone in just a few hours. The latest COVID-19 spike includes omicron in every county, including Fairfield where the city of Stamford […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Seymour police chief retires after 26 years with department

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski retired Friday after 26 years of service with the Seymour Police Department. “Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Chief,” Satkowski said in a letter to the Seymour community. “Although, at times, the job has had its challenging moments, I always enjoyed providing the […]
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy