State police investigating accident with serious injuries on I-95 north in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) – State police are investigating a serious crash that happened on I-94 northbound in Fairfield on Thursday morning.

Police said a Volvo box truck was driving northbound on I-95 near the exit 19 on-ramp when it struck a car from behind. The driver of the other car was ejected from the car.

The driver was brought to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.

