Politics

Build Back Better ‘is dead’: Rep. Malliotakis

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Fox News

Kamala Harris is a 'lying sociopath': Jimmy Failla

POLITICS
Fox News

Rep. Troy Nehls: 'Dangerous' Build Back Better plan puts the American people last

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, reacted on Monday to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. saying ‘no’ to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. TROY NEHLS: [The Biden administration] is not being truthful with the American people. The CBO is a neutral organization. They’re the accountants. They’re looking at the number and the number for them is very dismal. It’s just adding billions and billions of dollars of more debt to the American people and I applaud Senator Manchin and some of the other conservatives for stopping this because this is a bad bill. It’s dangerous. It’s not good for America, and it places the American people last quite honestly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Rep. Byron Donalds Calls Manchin Killing Build Back Better ‘Great News for the Country’: That Bill Was ‘Trash’

The law or the Legislation has been cobbled and stitched together in the most horrendous manner as well as a horrific way, United States Representative Byron Donalds made a public statement to certain news agencies. United States representative Mr. Byron Donald applauded United states senator Joe Manchin, D-W. Vermont, for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS

