COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The annual trek up Barr Trail by the AdAmAn club starts this Thursday, with the group set to ring in 2022 with a fireworks show this weekend!. This year’s hike marks the 99th climb for the club, as they have been celebrating the new year this way since 1922. The club adds a new member each year, thus the name of the group “AdAmAn.” (Ad - A - mAn with the A’s capitalized to depict mountains).

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO