KALAMAZOO, MI — Just because it is the dead of winter does not mean your golf clubs need to stay shelved until spring. Kzoo Parks announced Monday that it will host its first Winter Golf Classic Saturday, Jan. 29, at Woods Lake. The family-friendly winter golf tournament will be played on a 9-hole course on the lake, located at 2900 Oakland Drive in the city’s Oakland/Winchell neighborhood.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 54 MINUTES AGO