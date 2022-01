Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on a Jacked Ramsays Mailbag special, where they tackle as many of your questions as they can. On this weeks dive, a lot of folks want to know, but more than anything, should/would/could the Trail Blazers look to trade Damian Lillard? Is it a situation akin to the Toronto Raptors and DeMar DeRozan where Kawhi Leonard was brought in? Should Lillard trade calls be taken or does the focus need to be on how they can build around him? What does the ideal timeline of 1 and 2 years look like around Lillard? How does that match up with goals the Blazers may now have this year with roster construction, trades and tanking?

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO