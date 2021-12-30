ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Mick Jagger Is the Normie King of Instagram

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an era where social media is used to facilitate and exaggerate wealth, celebrity, and status, Mick Jagger has used it to position himself as one thing he’s never really seemed to be — a regular guy who loves taking a stroll and visiting tourist attractions. Jagger’s...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 34, highlights ballerina figure during intense workout

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick left her fans in awe on Tuesday when she showcased her incredible figure during a grueling workout. The 34-year-old shared a clip on Instagram which saw her perform an impressive balancing act as she stood on an inverted Bosu ball with one leg, while the other was extended out behind her, performing a set of arm exercises with a pair of weights. The retired ballerina highlighted her toned legs in a pair of tiny black shorts that emphasized her derriere, adding a grey T-shirt and a pair of black sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Mick Jagger explains his Instagram obsession and how he wound up at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon

The first time Mick Jagger showed us that he understood Instagram was the spring of 2019. That’s when the Rolling Stones frontman, sidelined earlier in the year for a heart procedure, popped into our feeds in mid-May in black sweatpants and a white shirt, gyrating gloriously across a dance studio to the Wombats. Without him saying a word, we knew Sir Mick would be okay.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
WCNC

Mick Jagger reveals how he ended up at the Thirsty Beaver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger swung by a popular Charlotte bar in late September, many mega fans were shocked he was able to seemingly sip a beer in peace without being bothered by bystanders. Jagger posted the Instagram photo of him at the Thirsty Beaver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
myleaderpaper.com

Sir Mick Jagger enjoyed nature hikes on No Filter tour

Sir Mick Jagger loved getting "out in nature" on tour. The Rolling Stones frontman has revealed he spent more time outdoors during his downtime in between shows on the iconic rock 'n' roll group's most recent 'No Filter Tour' in the US, instead of going to dive bars, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normie#Las Vegas Strip#The Washington Post#Stones
Hello Magazine

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts left fans gobsmacked earlier in the year after she revealed a paycheck she received for appearing in the hit show Nashville. The ABC News star took to Instagram to share a photo of the payment for her work – and you won’t believe how much she earned!
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy