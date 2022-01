SEWARD, Neb. – Five members of the Concordia University Volleyball team were recognized as All-Midlands Team selections by the Omaha World-Herald, as the news outlet made public on Sunday (Jan. 2). Most notably, standouts Gabi Nordaker and Camryn Opfer were chosen to the seven-person All-Midlands First Team. In addition, Tara Callahan, Erica Heinzerling and Carly Rodaway were recognized with honorable mention status. The All-Midlands team honors the top players from NAIA and NCAA Division III teams within the state of Nebraska.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO