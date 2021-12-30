ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Powerball jackpot grows to $483 million

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHn6k_0dZJbRie00

( WJW ) – There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $483 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday.

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Steuben County

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Covid-19 and the flu – how do they compare?

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

COVID cases surge in Southern Tier as students return to school

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and testing demands are all on the rise after the holiday season, putting the Southern Tier in a similar position to January 2021. Except for this year, cases are far worse, according to health officials. After the New Year’s break, Chemung County reported more than 1,200 active cases […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Steuben County, NY
State
California State
Steuben County, NY
Lifestyle
WETM 18 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Powerball Drawing#The Jackpot#Wjw#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

New COVID-19 antiviral medication to be dispensed at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across New York

NEW YORK, (WETM) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid, and Molnupiravir across New York State. The company is able to do so through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, starting Dec. 30. The medication will be in limited supply at select locations and is only available […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Nick LaPuma named to 2021 Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Awards

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Nick LaPuma, President of Corning Credit Union Wealth Strategies, among others, was named to the 2021 Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Awards list. The research and consulting firm, Kehrer Bielan, utilizes more than 50 metrics- including revenue, productivity, and year-over-year growth measures, to recognize outstanding performance among providers of investment services in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New Year’s baby born at Cayuga Medical Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — While people across the world were ringing in the new year, one Tompkins County couple welcomed a new member of their family to a new world. Mark and Melissa Millspaugh, of Enfield, spent their New Year’s Eve at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca to give birth to a very special baby. […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy