Politics

As The New Year Begins

North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 4 days ago
The end of a year or a day is often a time of reflection on both what has been done and what could have been done better. While we can’t redo yesterday, there is much ahead that we can plan for and impact in terms of tomorrow. In...

AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.  With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

by Asal Rezaei and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago and most of the Cook County suburbs, as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. In Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and anywhere else that serves food and drinks will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older. If you’re 16 or older you also must show ID that matches your vaccination card. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare...
CHICAGO, IL
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

US could fall to a right-wing dictatorship by 2030, expert predicts

A Canadian political science professor has warned that the US could be under a right-wing dictatorship by the end of the decade. Thomas Homer-Dixon, who is the founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University, British Columbia, also urged his own country to safeguard itself against the “collapse of American Democracy.”Mr Homer-Dixon wrote in the Globe and Mail: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”Much of the professor’s hypothesis centres around the idea of former...
U.S. POLITICS
News Break
Politics
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
CBS Pittsburgh

Religious Leaders Hold Interfaith Prayer Service For Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of being sworn in as Pittsburgh’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey was the focus of religious leaders from around the city. “Pittsburgh, pray, that not only is our Creator’s dream for his creation discerned and/or discovered, but also desired,” said Reverend Canon Eric McIntosh of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. “Desired by a Pittsburgh that wants compassion to be at the core of driving it to be a better city.” They came together to hold an interfaith prayer service for Gainey who, along with religious leaders, feels faith will help bring Pittsburghers together. “Faith is grounded in me so to see so many people from so many different faiths come here today to pray over the city is something I think we should do more of,” Gainey said. “I think praying over our city helps us to pray in a spirit of unity, pray in the spirit of togetherness.” The service was the first in a two-day event for Gainey’s inauguration. He will be sworn in as Pittsburgh mayor in a virtual ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. You can watch Gainey’s inauguration live on CBSN Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
ADVOCACY
FOXBusiness

Facebook 'permanently' locks account of conservative children's book publisher

Facebook has "permanently disabled" the ads account of a conservative children's book publisher, claiming that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, former President Ronald Reagan and author Thomas Sowell – violated the company's rules against "Low Quality or Disruptive Content." Facebook originally locked the ads account on Dec. 23, and after Heroes of Liberty appealed the ruling, the company permanently disabled the account.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Trussville Tribune

Phil Williams: It really matters

By Phil Williams, 1819 News Commentary I don’t know about ya’ll but we had an amazing time with family during the Christmas season! Charlene and I had kids and grandkids at the house all of last week. We gathered with about 25 family members in Huntsville one night, and this past Saturday got together with […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
