Robeson Community College will be offering two fire academy options beginning next month. A full-time day program and part-time night program will be available. During training, students will go through different scenarios in a three-level burn building, learn how to maneuver if a car is on fire or if someone is trapped inside and more. Each student will go through about 450 hours of training in order to earn their certification. The daytime academy begins on January 5th and ends on April 9th while the nighttime academy starts on January 4th and ends December 15th.

