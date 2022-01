The Southern Nevada Health District reported 2,201 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the seven-day moving average to 825 daily infections. “The increase in cases is being reported as the omicron variant becomes more prevalent and as people attend more social gatherings and travel during the holiday season,” health district officials said in a news release. “The health district is urging people to use the tools they have available to help protect themselves and others.”

