Gameplan: How Georgia Will Stop Michigan

By Brooks Austin
 4 days ago

Georgia's defense was the talk of college football for the better part of 12 games. Their dominance — holding opponents to 6.8 points per game — was in the pantheon of defensive performances. That was until the SEC Championship game when they allowed 34 points and 536 total yards to the Alabama Crimson Tide and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

So, as they are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines, yet another Top-12 offense, how do they bounce back?

Eyes Right

Counter, Trap, Pin & Pull, Standard Zone, Split Zone, Toss, Toss Crack, Jet, the list goes on.

If there is a run scheme, Michigan runs it. And they do so with the best running back tandem in college football with Hasaan Haskins and Blake Codrum along with the nation's top offensive line. To stop this running game, you've got to have proper gap integrity. If you allow creases in this defense to be formed, Michigan will be off to the races. They are the most explosive rushing team in college football.

It starts with being in the right place, but most importantly, having your eyes in the right place.

Flood the Edge

A large majority of their running game occurs from the guards on. Counter is a major portion of their offense it requires the edge of the defense to be stout. Penn State held Michigan to just 144 yards on the ground with a similar game plan. Though this style of play requires defensive backs and corners to be heavily involved in run support, something that Georgia's defensive backs are accustomed to doing.

If you're going to stop the run, you're going to have to stop the counter.

Keep the Backers Free

When Georgia's defense is at its peak, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are leading the team in tackles. That means Georgia's defensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage and allowing the backers of the nation's best defense running free.

Vary the Looks

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award — given to the nation's top assistant — for a reason. He's not only a great play designer, particularly in the run game, but he's also a timely play-caller. So, if you're going to have continued success against him, you're going to have to vary the looks on occasion.

Play man coverage, but make it look like man coverage presnap. Blitz on 3rd down one possession, and play the pass the next. Avoiding tendencies in critical situations is the key to success against Gattis.

Final Questions:

  • Michigan lives in 12 personnel, with two tight ends on the field. With Georgia short-handed already at the outside linebacker position, how will they respond to such a thing?
  • Georgia hasn't lost too many football games to teams that are based on the counter. Arkansas had a similar attack, Kentucky had similar schemes, other programs that are run-based and varied have rarely had success against Kirby Smart.

