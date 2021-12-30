ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Drew McIntyre Says He Will Take the Title From Roman Reigns, Has at Least 10 Years Left

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Speaking to Fansided in a recent interview, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his goal of wanting to be the one to take the Universal title from Roman Reigns, and how much longer he sees his career going. Below are some highlights:. Drew McIntyre on beating Roman Reigns being...

411mania.com

Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
WWE
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Day 1 PPV, Huge Change To WWE Title Match

Tonight the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set to air live on pay-per-view, and ahead of the show Roman Reigns revealed on Twitter that he will not be competing tonight because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Originally Roman Reigns was set to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar,...
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
MMA Fighting

Dana White issues fiery response to Jake Paul: ‘Nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that’

Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
UFC
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE

