Nebraska State

Crawford woman dies in Panhandle accident

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman has died after a one-vehicle accident in the Nebraska Panhandle region. The Nebraska State...

Panhandle Post

Weekend Omaha fire kills 2 boys, critically hurts their mom

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two boys died and their mother remained in critical condition after a weekend apartment fire in Omaha. Police said Monday that 7-year-old Germani Pettis-Greyson and 5-year-old Gamani Pettis-Greyson died after being taken to an Omaha hospital following the Saturday morning fire. Their mother, Rameshia Pettis,...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

21-year-old man killed in Nebraska City shooting

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Nebraska City. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the unidentified 22-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was arrested a few blocks...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

13-year-old boy found dead in Chadron

On Jan. 1 at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Chadron Police Department and rescue personnel were called to a residence where a 13-year-old Chadron boy was found unresponsive. The boy was taken to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. "An initial investigation of the...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

ORD, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska town is settling a lawsuit with a man it tried to stop from writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department. The city sued Guy Brock in 2020 seeking to stop him from writing to the city or police, saying the communications had become harassing and burdensome.
ORD, NE
Panhandle Post

NDOT, NSP caution drivers as storm impacts state

Lincoln — Nebraska looks to be in store for another major winter storm for the New Year, which will impact travelers across much of the state overnight and through tomorrow. For the first day of the new year, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. While the forecast could fluctuate, concerns are highest for potential heavy snowfall during the storm coupled with sustained high winds, creating low visibility. This system will work its way through the state beginning overnight and will continue through Saturday, creating slush and snow-covered roadways. Travel during Saturday is not advised. Motorists are encouraged to adjust any travel planned for tomorrow. NDOT crews will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

1 in custody following pursuit with stolen vehicle

NORTH PLATTE — One person is in custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:20 pm, the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen Ford dually truck northbound on Highway 83. Troopers responded to the area to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and driving towards oncoming traffic at times.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man shot by police in Omaha now in fair condition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha man who stabbed himself in the throat and was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife is now in fair condition. Police said Monday that 37-year-old Justin Michalak will be booked on several assault charges as...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western Missouri. KMBC-TV reports that the accident happened Wednesday in Grain Valley, just east of Kansas City. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. of Kingsville were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction when the 10-foot-deep trench gave way.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Panhandle Post

Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state. Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Troopers continue holiday impaired driving enforcement campaign

LINCOLN — As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers. The campaign includes troopers and dispatchers from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

