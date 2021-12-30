ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Widow who slayed husband’s killer in Mafia feud dies at 86

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — Assunta “Pupetta” Maresca, the widow of a Naples organized crime boss who was convicted of gunning down her husband’s presumed killer for revenge, later challenged a powerful Camorra clan leader and inspired a movie about her life, has died. She was 86.

La Presse news agency said Maresca died Thursday at her home in the Naples suburb of Castellammare di Stabia, the town where she was born.

Maresca was known as “Lady Camorra,” a reference to the powerful Naples-area crime syndicate that historically has been involve in drug trafficking, extortion rackets and contraband rings.

She was six months’ pregnant in 1955 when she wielded a Smith & Wesson in the vendetta slaying, part of a bloody turf war among rival crime clan bosses. She gave birth to to a son in jail and served 10 years of a 13-year sentence.

A few months earlier, Maresca’s husband, Pasquale Simonetti, had been slain in the Naples’ crime clan feuding.

While female leaders are rare in the Sicilian Mafia, women in the Camorra have played top roles. Sociologists have attributed that to a matriarchal structure prominent in Naples’ family life.

“What should I have done, let myself be killed?” Maresca asked Italian reporters in connection with the 2013 airing of a TV movie about her life on a private Italian television channel. “I was pregnant. He was coming toward me with his arm extended and the pistol in his hand,″ she recounted about the slaying of Antonio Esposito, who reputedly had ordered her husband’s death.

In Italian law, masterminds of murders are held as responsible for killings as those who materially carry out the slayings.

A local beauty contest winner, Maresca was nicknamed “Pupetta,″ or Little Doll.

Prosecutors accused her of ordering the 1981 murder of a mobster who belonged to the powerful breakaway Camorra fold of Raffaele Cutolo. Four years later, a court acquitted her of the charge.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Family of Murdered, Pregnant Laci Peterson Confront Killer Scott at Resentencing: 'Outrage Has Grown'

When Scott Peterson had his day in court on Wednesday, the family of his slain wife, Laci, had a lot to say to him. "For 19 years, their outrage has just grown and grown," a friend close to Laci's family tells PEOPLE. "And it was time to let it out. The hearing was like releasing some pressure that has been building up for a very long time. They got to look Scott in the eyes and tell him what they really thought of him — not that it was a surprise to him."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murderer who claimed Scientology led him to butcher sister-in-law and boyfriend to death is killed in prison

A convicted murderer who claimed Scientology led him to butcher his sister-in-law and her boyfriend to death with a hatchet, pour acid on their bodies and set fire to their home has been killed in prison.Kenneth Thompson was found after an “attack” in his assigned housing unit in the Arizona State Prison Complex Eyman, in Florence, Arizona, on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.Officials said lifesaving measures were administered to the 38-year-old but he was pronounced dead just after 1pm.His death is now under investigation as an apparent homicide with two other inmates currently suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raffaele Cutolo
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tania Mendoza: Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say. Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Sicilian Mafia#Feuding#Naples#Ap#Camorra#La Presse#Castellammare Di Stabia#Smith Wesson#Italian#Little Doll
FUN 107

Taunton Man’s Killer Dies in Prison

Convicted killer Gary Lee Sampson, who murdered a Taunton man along with two others in a series of carjackings twenty years ago, has died in federal prison in Missouri. The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the 62-year-old died last week at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield in Springfield, Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

87-year-old husband arrested after repeatedly visiting wife at facility

An 87-year-old husband was arrested after repeatedly visiting his wife at a local assisted living facility. Horace Sherrwood Harper of Clermont was arrested on a charge of trespassing at 10 a.m. Tuesday after he was spotted sitting at a table talking to his wife who was in a wheelchair at Village Veranda Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
965kvki.com

Louisiana Woman Accused of Attacking Boyfriend, Then Wins ‘Mugshot of the Year’

A central Louisiana woman has been accused of attacking her boyfriend in Boyce this past Saturday, December 4, 2021. But it's her mugshot that is winning her internet acclaim (and not the good kind.) The culprit is 51-year-old Christine Miller, who was arrested by the Boyce Police Department and charged...
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy