Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Medical Center weekend schedule for COVID-19 testing

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– Holyoke Medical Center will be offering COVID-19 testing over the New Year holiday weekend.

The testing site is located in the Auxiliary Conference Center. People seeking tests are asked follow the posted signage for directions to the site, call the number listed on the parking signs from their car upon arrival at the hospital, and remain in the car until notified to enter the facility.

PCR testing is currently unavailable at this location. Other molecular test results, which are approved by the state of Massachusetts, will be performed. Test results currently take up to two to three days to be provided.  Results can be accessed through the hospital’s online patient portal as soon as the results are available.

Hours include:
Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday, December 31, 2021: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, January 1, 2022: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, January 2, 2022: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

