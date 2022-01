SPOKANE, Wash. — With an arctic blast expected in Spokane next week, the city announced plans to open a temporary, short-term warming center. The drop-in center will be housed at the Convention Center starting Sunday, Dec. 26 at 12 pm. The warming center will be open 24 hours a day. The city said the location will be co-ed and people can bring their pets with them. Meals will also be provided. The center is scheduled to remain open through Sunday, Jan.2 at 12 pm.

