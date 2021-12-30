ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What to do if your child is back talking

By Alanna Flood
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Talking back is a common behavior that...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

What To Do When Your Child Has Auditory Processing Disorder

Karen Novotny will never forget the day the administrator of her 3-year-old's Mommy's Day Out program called her in for a meeting to discuss her son's behavior. "My kid was having frequent outbursts," she says. "He was frustrated all the time, and he didn't understand what they were telling him to do. They thought he had speech or behavioral issues."
KIDS
WBRE

What do you do when your kids don’t like their Christmas gifts?

(WGHP) — Christmas can be tough. You shopped. You wrapped. You thought you nailed it. The kids ripped open their gifts on Christmas morning and…they hate it? What?! Three days after Christmas and the kids aren’t happy with what Santa brought them, or they didn’t get what they really wanted… what’s a parent to do? […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

What Do You Do if Your Stomach Hurts Really Bad?

Treating stomach pain depends on the cause, severity, and duration, as well as your overall health. If your pain is due to gas, bloating, or acid reflux, home remedies and over-the-counter medications may help. However, if the pain is severe, constant, accompanied by other symptoms, or is affecting a child...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Your Partner Is Unhappy

I need some advice on my relationship with my significant other. Lately, he's been very annoyed at everything around him and when something happens that negatively affects him, he has these moments where he says how much he hates his life and how, for the past five years, everything has gone wrong. We have been together for four years, which makes me think his underlying anger is because of me. I try my best to support him and calm him down but he tells me I don't understand. I try to support him with whatever he needs but it seems like I'm not able to help him. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do at this point.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Meridian Star

What was your favorite Christmas present as a child?

The Meridian Star asked local community members to reflect on a favorite Christmas gift they received as a child. What follows is their responses. “When I was 10 years old, I really wanted a Mongoose bike with pegs on it,” recalls Coach Cordera Eason. “I wanted to be able to go bike riding with all my friends. I remember waking up to see it early Christmas morning. I went riding on that bike at 5 a.m., and I forgot to let me parents know. They were still asleep when I left the house. I got in trouble, big time, when I returned. It was still my favorite gift! I wanted to be able to go bike riding with all my friends. I remember waking up to see it early Christmas morning. I went riding on that bike at 5 a.m., and I forgot to let me parents know. They were still asleep when I left the house. I got in trouble, big time, when I returned. It was still my favorite gift.”
MERIDIAN, MS
WWLP 22News

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

The demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as cases surge across the country all while people try to celebrate the holidays. At-home tests can be a solution, if you can find one, but how accurate are they?
PUBLIC HEALTH
pawtracks.com

Are your dear old dog’s back legs collapsing? Here’s what to do

All dogs are wonderful companions who enrich our lives, but we’re not ashamed to admit that our oldest fur babies hold a special place in our hearts. They’ve been with us through thick and thin, and they know our deepest secrets. Watching your dear old dog’s back legs collapse can be frightening for you and your pooch. If you’ve stumbled upon this article, you’ve most likely been frantically searching “old dog back legs collapsing” and similar terms. We’ll walk you through some of the most common reasons older dogs lose strength in their back legs and share a few ways you can help your pup cope. Here’s what you should know.
PETS
WWLP 22News

The role of parenting after divorce

(Mass Appeal) – Divorce is hard no matter what, but having children in the mix will add an extra level of complexity to your split that you need to make sure you fully understand. Gabrielle Hartley, Attorney and author of Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to separate, is here to walk us through some of the important things to keep in mind.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy