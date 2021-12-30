What to do if your child is back talking

I need some advice on my relationship with my significant other. Lately, he's been very annoyed at everything around him and when something happens that negatively affects him, he has these moments where he says how much he hates his life and how, for the past five years, everything has gone wrong. We have been together for four years, which makes me think his underlying anger is because of me. I try my best to support him and calm him down but he tells me I don't understand. I try to support him with whatever he needs but it seems like I'm not able to help him. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do at this point.

