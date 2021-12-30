ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champagne alternatives for New Year’s Eve

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

(Mass Appeal) – It’s tradition to toast the new...

www.wwlp.com

Nicole Young
hamlethub.com

Ancona's HUGE Flash Sale Monday: One of a Kind Champagne to Kick-off the New Year!

We're back to our regular programming, and today's Flash Sale is a BIG ONE. Not only are we presenting you with an insanely delicious, one of a kind, all-time favorite organic and biodynamic Champagne, but we're going for a Magnum- because it's so striking when you place this large format on your New Year's table- your guests will surely be impressed.
Footwear News

Saweetie Slayed For Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC Special

Saweetie was looking real “Icy” during her performance for the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party where she played a number of her top-charting hits, including  “Tap In” and “Faking Love” which she performed alongside singer Anitta. Well, we’re definitely tap, tap, tapping in to these fabulous looks Saweetie served on stage. Saweetie is looking sweet in this silver and pink ensemble; consisting of a long sheer skirt with a high slit, a holographic sparkling bustier, multiple “icy” jewelry pieces which perfectly coordinate with her microphone and a stylish close-cut haircut. The star of this outfit; aside from Saweetie herself,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

This spot is serving up a sweet start to 2022

The new year is all about new experiences, and that might include trying out some new food. Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Desserts is a spot that recently opened in Detroit and features food that’s all vegan. Chantele Jones is the owner and chef of Estella’s Vegan Cuisine &...
Footwear News

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
Footwear News

Avril Lavigne Rocked Combat Boots for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

The Princess of Punk Avril Lavigne held true to her title and rocked these high, ankle-wrap black leather combat boots to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve as she performed alongside musician Travis Barker. While some outfits worn to the event were “like, so whatever”, Lavigne‘s outfit definitely stood out from the crowd. The singer/songwriter wore a black with a leather corset and tulle straps and tutu which she paired with a pair of black leather combat boots with multiple buckles around the ankle and a chunky heel. The ensemble was further enhanced by Lavigne’s rocker-chic blond locks with the ends...
WWLP 22News

Keep the spirit of the season alive by repurposing your Christmas tree

(Mass Appeal) – For many, this is a sad time of year as you start to put away all your holiday decorations. However, there is one way to keep the spirit of the season going and that’s by repurposing your Christmas tree! Here to show us how is Kiki Brook, with Girl Scout troop 64587.
The Blade

Dinner for One: Make-It-Your-Way Ramen

Those 25-cent packets of ramen at the grocery store are not the most authentic version of a revered and respected dish, obviously. But when you need a quick, easy, filling meal on a cold winter’s night, they’re great to have on hand in the pantry.
24/7 Wall St.

12 Food and Drink Slogans You Can’t Forget

An earworm is a song or song fragment that gets stuck in your head, on endless repeat, for a day or a week or more. According to the experts, about 90 percent of people experience one at least once a week. Advertising slogans or catchphrases might not be earworms, exactly, but they do tend to […]
