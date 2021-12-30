ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD Adds 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E Vehicles to Its Fleet

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like New York City is going all-in on electric vehicles. Earlier this month, we reported on the Ford Mustang Mach-E joining taxi fleets, and now it looks like the NYPD is doing the same. This week, the City announced it had bought 184 Mustang March-E vehicles for the police...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

SpaceX Astronaut Buys Ford Mustang Mach-E Instead Of A Tesla

Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor is a SpaceX astronaut who's already made history. She was a member of the Inspiration4 crew, the first private mission into the final frontier. SpaceX, of course, is the rocket and spaceship company founded by Elon Musk, who's also a founder and CEO of Tesla. So you'd think Dr. Proctor would automatically choose to buy a Tesla as her first EV. Makes sense, right? It does, but it wasn't the right EV for her. Instead, she opted for a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
motor1.com

Errors in Mustang Mach 1 brochure costs Ford millions in Australia

For the vast majority of its life, the Ford Mustang was a vehicle relegated to North America. That changed with the current-generation model, but you'll often find variations in features and equipment in different markets. Apparently, some key differences weren't clearly communicated to Mustang Mach 1 buyers in Australia, and that oversight has left Ford footing a hefty bill.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Yet Another Horror Story At A Ford Dealership For A Mustang Mach-E Buyer

Before I get into this story, this isn’t the followup to Joe’s experience at a Ford dealership. Joe actually reached out to me with a followup, but I wanted to allow the dealership some time to at least keep their promise to Joe. However, another EV buyer reached out to CleanTechnica and shared her story of an experience with a Ford dealership.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Mach-E Batteries Cost As Much As A New Ford Maverick

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.
CARS
Carscoops

New York City Gets Its Very First Ford Mustang Mach-E Yellow Cab

Gravity, a New York City taxi startup, wants to go green with a fleet of electric cabs. Its first, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, has already hit the streets of Manhattan. Available to be hailed on the street or through a standard yellow taxi app, the Mach-E is finished in Rally Yellow and comes equipped with dynamic passenger controls, including a 22-inch display screen. Through it, passengers can take selfies, listen to music, or watch videos. Driver-facing artificial intelligence technology, meanwhile, identifies and prevents distraction, the company says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorBiscuit

Recall Alert: Ford Maverick, Mustang Mach-E Sales Came to a Screeching Halt

A Ford Maverick and Ford Mustang Mach-E recall just made Ford pause all sales. The recall affects both vehicles, including any Mustang Mach-E produced from October 5, 2021, to November 18, 2021. Additionally, the recall affects Ford Maverick models made between October 6, 2021, and October 20, 2021. Ford won’t sell Maverick or Mach-E units to customers until repairs are completed, according to Motor1.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Ford Mustang Mach E#Nypc#Epa#Ev#Nyc Emergency Management#Dcas Police
teslarati.com

Ford implements stop sale order on Mustang Mach-E over seatbelt issues

Customers waiting to take delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E are best advised to exercise some patience, as the veteran automaker has issued a stop sale order for the all-electric crossover over potential issues with the vehicle’s rear seatbelts. The recall covers 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es built between October 5 to November 18, 2021.
CARS
teslarati.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E to be tested by U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

The Ford Mustang Mach-E might get its newest role as a government vehicle, as the United States Department of Homeland (DHS) security will test the all-electric crossover from the American automaker, as a part of an executive order from President Joe Biden. The Mustang Mach-E has been one of the...
POLITICS
insideevs.com

Gravity Starts Operating Ford Mustang Mach-E Yellow Taxis In NYC

EV fleet startup Gravity launched the first in a fleet of all-electric NYC yellow taxis made up of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y electric vehicles. The company’s first NYC yellow taxis is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which started offering rides in the city on December 20. Gravity says the Mach-E is the most advanced taxi to ever hit the streets, offering a customized passenger experience, panoramic roof for sightseeing, and industry-leading safety tech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Officially Deploys As NYC Taxi, With More Coming

A number of law enforcement agencies around the world are testing out the Ford Mustang Mach-E as a potential police vehicle, while at least one department has already gone ahead and purchased two of them. However, Ford doesn’t make a police-specific Mach-E just yet, only a pilot vehicle with the Mach-E GT’s powertrain that recently passed Michigan State Police testing, even if it isn’t entirely optimized for that purpose. In addition to that, a Mach-E taxi cab was recently spotted in New York City, and now, the EV crossover is officially in use as an NYC taxi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Next Web

Need a cab, New Yorkers? Keep an eye out for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E

Next time you catch a cab in New York City, it might be an electric Mustang Mach-E. Yes, folks, Ford’s mass-market EV will dress in yellow and join the city’s iconic taxi ranks. What’s happening?. The Mustang will join the electric taxi fleet of EV startup Gravity,...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Ford completes first deliveries of Mustang Mach-E in China

Ford has successfully handed off the first units of the Mustang Mach-E to Chinese buyers, the company announced on December 26. “The award-winning Mustang Mach-E was officially delivered to first customers in China on Sunday, December 26,” Ford wrote in a press release earlier this week. “The locally-produced Mach-E is being sold via Ford BEV’s growing network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets. Currently, there are 25 such stores dedicated to the sale of Ford electric vehicles in China.”
ECONOMY
reviewgeek.com

Forget Uber: You Can Hail a Mustang Mach-E Taxi in NYC

We’ve seen a few Tesla models driving around the streets of New York City with that familiar yellow coat of Taxi paint, and now those looking for a ride have another option. Forget fancy Ubers. Now you’ll be able to take a ride in a yellow Mustang Mach-E as part of Gravity’s new EV taxi fleet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Not Get 2022 Usable Battery Increase

As Ford Authority reported last week, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is gaining some usable battery capacity over the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will, in turn, give the EV crossover more range. However, it was unclear if 2021 model year vehicles would receive the same update over-the-air or via another method, so Ford Authority reached out to Ford for some confirmation, and EV Product Communications Manager Hannah Ooms has confirmed to Ford Authority that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will not be receiving the same improvements in battery capacity or range as 2022 models.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy