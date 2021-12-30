Various News: B. Brian Blair Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Kazuchika Okada on WK 16, Wahoo McDaniel’s Book Now Available

Talking to Sports Illustrated while promoting Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada expressed his desire to compete in two dream matches. The opponents in question are Bryan Danielson and CM Punk: “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”
Comments / 0