Various News: B. Brian Blair Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Kazuchika Okada on WK 16, Wahoo McDaniel’s Book Now Available

By Jeffrey Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair joined Gerald Brisco and JBL for this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:. – NJPW released...

Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
Sheamus Wins WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Match, Ridge Holland Suffers Broken Nose (Pics, Clips)

Sheamus did it by himself, but he still defeated Cesaro and Ricochet at the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show tonight. The match was a tag team match involving Ridge Holland, but Holland was removed from the match early on. Holland suffered a broken nose in the match when Ricochet attempted what looked to be a standing 450 splash and his knee came down on Holland’s face. He was busted open immediately and tagged out to Sheamus, and WWE’s medical staff then removed him from the match. The broken nose was then confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary. Sheamus eventually took out Ricochet and then pinned Cesaro with the Brogue Kick. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:. “ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out...
WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Now Online, Will Feature Tag Team Match

WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Day 1 online, which will include Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus. The show features previews of all the matches on the show. You can watch below. Our live coverage of the PPV can be found here.
More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments

– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday regarding comments made by former AEW wrestler Big Swole, who discussed her exit from the company, citing a lack of structure and diversity in the company for why she decided to leave and not renew her contract. After Swole’s podcast comments were made public, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.” Khan’s comments have drawn a lot of attention and buzz across the internet in social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling talents weighing in.
Several ROH Wrestlers Are Now Free Agents: Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bennett, More

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. ROH had announced that several wrestlers would be free agents after the end of the year and now that’s exactly what happened. According to Fightful Select, that list includes Jonathan Gresham, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas. There are more, but these are the only ones confirmed so far.
WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Show Set for March 6 in Allentown

– The PPL Center’s website has announced that a WWE Live Road to WrestleMania show is scheduled for the venue on Sunday, March 6 at 7:00 pm local time in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The lineup lists Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, but that was likely listed before Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship last night at Day 1.
Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Pissed’ After Tony Khan Responds To Big Swole’s AEW Exit Comments

Tony Khan’s tweet responding to Big Swole’s comments about why she exited AEW have landed on the wrong side of Lio Rush. As noted earlier today, Khan posted to Twitter to respond to comments made by Swole on her podcast about her AEW exit in which she cited a lack of structure and diversity as the reasons she decided to walk away. Swole had previously noted when she announced her exit that both she and AEW decided to part ways, and Khan posted to Twitter after Swole’s comments to write:
Kazuchika Okada Says He Wants To Face Bryan Danielson And CM Punk

Talking to Sports Illustrated while promoting Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada expressed his desire to compete in two dream matches. The opponents in question are Bryan Danielson and CM Punk: “Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”
