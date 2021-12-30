Various News: B. Brian Blair Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Kazuchika Okada on WK 16, Wahoo McDaniel’s Book Now Available

Sheamus did it by himself, but he still defeated Cesaro and Ricochet at the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show tonight. The match was a tag team match involving Ridge Holland, but Holland was removed from the match early on. Holland suffered a broken nose in the match when Ricochet attempted what looked to be a standing 450 splash and his knee came down on Holland’s face. He was busted open immediately and tagged out to Sheamus, and WWE’s medical staff then removed him from the match. The broken nose was then confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary. Sheamus eventually took out Ricochet and then pinned Cesaro with the Brogue Kick. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO