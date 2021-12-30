ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocket Rocket Drag Race: Audi S3 Vs. Mercedes-AMG A35

By Sebastian Cenizo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want a quick German sedan for not too much money, your best bet is the Audi S3. Recently, however, Mercedes-AMG entered the fray with its A35. Also powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four, and also equipped with a dual-clutch transmission that powers all four wheels, this is a great alternative...

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

