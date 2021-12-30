ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 3 homes, Glencoe middle and high schools damaged by storms in Etowah Co.

By Aubree Bailey
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency reports that a storm Wednesday night damaged multiple homes and building including Glencoe Middle School and Glencoe High School.

Near 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Gadsden/Etowah Co. EMA received a report of damages in Glencoe. First responders and EMA personnel examined the area and found that a barn, a pole, three homes and both schools sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

A video uploaded to their Facebook shows drone footage of the area.

The Gadsden/Etowah Co. EMA is continuing to document damage and provide assistance to those affected; they encourage anyone who has not reported damage sustained during Wednesday’s storm to email ema@cityofgadsden.com or call 256-549-4575.

