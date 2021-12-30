Kings' Phillip Danault: Clears virus protocols

The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
Alex Georgiev has cleared COVID protocol, and is back with the Rangers. Keith Kinkaid has been re-assigned from the Rangers to the taxi squad, and Adam Huska has been sent back to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Georgiev played very well in Igor Shesterkin’s absence in December, and will hopefully ride...
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena
Lee (COVID-19) has cleared the league's health and safety protocols, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The guard has missed the Warriors' last four contests, but should be ready to return to the court Monday against the Heat. Lee is averaging just 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist this season and the Warriors are nearly back to full strength, making Lee an unappealing fantasy option for the time being.
