Spring Lake, NJ

Year in Review: Spring Lake

By Sydney Hilton
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
After a subdued year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring Lake kicked off 2021 by raising more than $200,000 to save the Community House and Theatre. In-person classes resumed at H.W. Mountz Elementary School and the renovated South End pool reopened with a celebratory ribbon-cutting.

January

The Spring Lake Community House and Theatre reopened its doors with an expression of appreciation for the support that enabled it to raise more than $200,000 to keep operating in 2021. “We wanted to again reach out and thank all of our patrons and donors who have supported us in so many ways during this difficult year,” said Reid Henderson, the theater’s director of development.

Nonresidents complained to borough officials after they had learned that Spring Lake completely sold out its limited number of seasonal beach badges for the 2021 summer season. One woman, calling from Little Silver, said she thought the borough’s handling of badge sales was “discriminatory” against nonresidents, because nonresidents were not properly notified when seasonal badges will go on sale. The borough had never set a cap on available beach badges before the coronavirus pandemic.

February

H.W. Mountz Elementary School students had the option of full time on-site instruction beginning March 1, following a survey showing that 60 percent of district families favored that transition.

Superintendent Stephen LaValva announced the decision at a school board meeting following a brief presentation of state and local COVID-19 data, which he said was trending in a positive direction. The school continued to offer remote learning to students and families who prefer that option.

The borough announced that an additional 2,000 seasonal beach badges will be sold, after badges completely sold out in December. The borough had previously decided to cap 2021 beach badges at 5,500 — the same as last summer — due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Council President Brendan Judge announced that the beach committee met and discussed increasing the number of badges citing a positive trend in the state’s coronavirus data.

March

Sunday marked the end of a six-day food drive held throughout the community, which organizers touted as a huge success for Fulfill, formerly known as the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The goal of the food drive was to “help fight hunger by filling a Hummer” that was parked outside of H.W. Mountz Elementary School, St. Catharine School and police headquarters throughout the week. Organizers said that hunger has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, and is estimated to affect 70,000 children in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Joseph’s Delicatessen on Warren Avenue celebrated St. Joseph’s Day on March 19, honoring the patron saint of Sicily and father of Jesus. “For Sicilians, St. Joseph’s Day is huge,” said Joe The Rev. Monsignor Ed Arnister, of the Church of St. Rose in Belmar, attended the feast to bless the celebration table and all those in attendance.

April

The borough council introduced an ordinance banning all classes of cannabis businesses within the municipality. A public hearing and potential adoption was set for the council’s May 11 meeting. The borough code currently prohibits “marijuana/ cannabis dispensaries, stores or facilities of any kind, or stores that sell paraphernalia that facilitate the use of marijuana/cannabis.”

Many local municipalities, including Manasquan, Spring Lake Heights, Brielle and Avon-By-The-Sea, have taken similar steps following Gov. Phil Murphy’s signing of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, legalizing cannabis use and possession for adults 21 years and older, and setting guidelines for regulating the adult-use recreational cannabis marketplace.

May

The borough kicked off the beginning of Memorial Day weekend with the unveiling of the newly renovated South End Pool. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 28 at the facility. All residents were invited to attend and encouraged to bring their bathing suits. The borough planned a raffle for the first child to go down the slide into the new activity pool.

The North and South End Pools and Pavilions officially opened for the season May 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The daily hours changed to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning June 19.

June

The Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad [SLFAS] hosted an open house and barbecue in an effort to recruit new members while providing the community with an enjoyable outdoor event. There were free food and drinks, as well as blood pressure screenings and family CPR training.

First aid squad members were on hand to answer questions, give tours of the facility and educate attendees about serving the community. Peg Ciufo, the squad’s membership committee chair, said  “Our squad is aging and we need some new, young volunteers.”

July

The Spring Lake Environmental Commission announced a “Quiet July and August” to reduce the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers during the summer months. The environmental commission said the goal was  “to foster peace and quiet in town and a greater awareness of the environment.”

The historic Grand Victorian Hotel located along Ocean Avenue in Spring Lake went on the market for $8 million. The hotel, listed with Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty, was owned by local resident and builder Michael Zimmerman. With property values increasing in Spring Lake, coupled with a favorable seller’s market, Mr. Zimmerman said it was a good time to list the hotel.

