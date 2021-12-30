ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Armani Watts: Activated from COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Watts (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, NFL reporter...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Significant News About Head Coach Bruce Arians

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. Fast forward a few days later, and the team had a major update on his status for Week 17. Arians has cleared protocols and will be on the Buccaneers’ sideline for Sunday’s game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Armani Watts#Bengals#American Football#Covid
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

On Saturday, ESPN’s Field Yates showed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast SNL-style. With Monday night possibly being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some faces you’d expect. Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shares true feelings on future in Miami

As the Miami Dolphins are on the doorsteps of being officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is now growing talk on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Still, for the second-year passer, he is simply focused on what he can control, which...
NFL
The Independent

Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown:...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos plan with Vic Fangio, revealed

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Speculation

Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
NFL
Fox News

Brooks Koepka makes bold Antonio Brown prediction after NFL star's bizarre outburst

Antonio Brown’s sudden and bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday prompted one bold prediction from golf superstar Brooks Koepka. Koepka, who has won four major titles and finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters, tweeted after the incident fans might be able to see the NFL wide receiver in a ring rather than on the field next.
NFL
FanSided

Did Kirk Cousins just save Mike Zimmer’s job with the Vikings?

Will the unavailability of Kirk Cousins vs. the Green Bay Packers benefit the chances of Mike Zimmer sticking around with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022?. On the final day of 2021, the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer were handed the news that the team would be without Kirk Cousins for this weekend’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers thanks to the quarterback testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy