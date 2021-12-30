Colts' Mark Glowinski: Returns from COVID list

Wentz completed 16 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Raiders. He added three carries for 10 yards. The Colts clearly tried to keep the ball out of the air, as they tallied 26 rushing attempts as opposed to Wentz's 27 pass attempts. Even when he took to the air, Wentz was largely uninspiring as he averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt. His touchdown was fortunate, as he threw a ball up for grabs that bounced off two defenders only to land in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 45-yard score. Wentz has now been held to under 200 passing yards in five of his last seven starts heading into a Week 18 matchup against Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO