NFL

Colts' Mark Glowinski: Returns from COVID list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Glowinski (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders and Colts Activate Key Players from COVID-19 list

Just a few days ago, a huge part of both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts’ players were questionable to return for their crucial AFC matchup. In the last few days, we’ve seen both teams activate a majority of players listed on the COVID-19 list. “It was...
NFL
numberfire.com

Colts activate Carson Wentz from COVID-19 reserve list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. Wentz is expected to play against the Raiders after the Colts' quarterback was cleared from health protocols. In a matchup against numberFire's 27th rated pass defense, Wentz's FanDuel salary stands at $7,000. On 460 pass attempts...
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Uninspiring effort in loss

Wentz completed 16 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Raiders. He added three carries for 10 yards. The Colts clearly tried to keep the ball out of the air, as they tallied 26 rushing attempts as opposed to Wentz's 27 pass attempts. Even when he took to the air, Wentz was largely uninspiring as he averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt. His touchdown was fortunate, as he threw a ball up for grabs that bounced off two defenders only to land in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 45-yard score. Wentz has now been held to under 200 passing yards in five of his last seven starts heading into a Week 18 matchup against Jacksonville.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo: Why QB would prefer 49ers cut him, not trade him

The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.
NFL
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
NFL

