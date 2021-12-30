Proof of coronavirus vaccination will now be required for admission to next month’s D.C. Auto Show, organizers announced this week.

Those in attendance at the annual event inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center must also wear a mask, WTOP reported .

The show will be held from Jan. 21-30.

The move was made in compliance with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order that people attending certain indoor events must have proof of vaccination. That mandate goes into effect on Jan. 15

John O’Donnell, the show’s president and CEO, said hand-washing stations will be available for patrons, along with increased sanitation and frequent disinfecting of high-touch areas.

“The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and show staff is our team’s highest priority,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

The post D.C. Auto Show Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination for Entry appeared first on The Washington Informer .