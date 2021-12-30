ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Auto Show Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination for Entry

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG0rx_0dZJYOHE00

Proof of coronavirus vaccination will now be required for admission to next month’s D.C. Auto Show, organizers announced this week.

Those in attendance at the annual event inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center must also wear a mask, WTOP reported .

The show will be held from Jan. 21-30.

The move was made in compliance with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order that people attending certain indoor events must have proof of vaccination. That mandate goes into effect on Jan. 15

John O’Donnell, the show’s president and CEO, said hand-washing stations will be available for patrons, along with increased sanitation and frequent disinfecting of high-touch areas.

“The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and show staff is our team’s highest priority,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

The post D.C. Auto Show Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination for Entry appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Washington Informer

D.C. Churches Build Equity For Black Homeowners

Black churches launch Black Equity Through Homeownership association to galvanize Black native Washingtonians seeking homeownership. One church member left the church her home in a will, allowing a father and son to become homeowners in the same neighborhood. By: Aja Beckham D.C. churches launch Black Equity Through Homeownership alliance to provide Black renters, particularly Black […] The post D.C. Churches Build Equity For Black Homeowners appeared first on The Washington Informer.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
Cars
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Show#D C#Covid#Vehicles#Wtop
The Washington Informer

D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols

Amid a stark increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and calls among teachers for a systemwide pivot to virtual learning, D.C. officials announced Wednesday that public and public charter schools will continue to conduct in-person learning in the new year.  The post D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EDUCATION
The Washington Informer

Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Nears 17% as Omicron Surges

Maryland logged more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, another sign of the surging omicron variant of the virus as the state’s positivity rate jumped past 15%. The state recorded 5,826 new cases Sunday after two straight days of 9,000-plus cases, Baltimore’s WJZ-TV reported. Another 5,376 cases were reported Monday, and the […] The post Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Nears 17% as Omicron Surges appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
276
Followers
323
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy