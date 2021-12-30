Vermont H.S. sports scores for December 30-31: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

THURSDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Men’s hockey

RPI 3, Vermont 2

More: Tinling, last season's youngest player in NCAA hockey, leaves UVM

Women’s basketball

Maine 64, Vermont 58

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Essex 93, Brattleboro 28

E: Paige Winter 20 points. Macy Hutton 13 points. Cassidy White 11 points. Cailey Appenzeller 10 points. Emilyrose Mercier 10 points.

B: Brenna Beebe 8 points. Chloe Givens 6 points.

North Country 40, BFA-St. Albans 31

N: Sabine Brueck 11 points. Reeve Applegate 9 points. Aaliyah Wilburn 9 points.

A: Lauren-Kate Garceau 10 points.

Champlain Valley 50, Burr and Burton 17

C: Shelby Companion 13 points, 7 steals and 5 assists. Chloe Snipes 13 points.

B: Katie Morris 7 points.

Rice 57, Rutland 27

RI: Elyse MacDonough 23 points. Cassie Beste 11 points. Kelli Cieplicki 13 points.

R: Karsyn Bellomo 14 points.

Note: Rice allowed just eight points in the second half.

Mount Mansfield 33, Colchester 31 (2 OT)

M: Cherise Shamp 13 points. Jada Diamond 9 points.

C: Nicole Norton 16 points.

Note: In a back-and-forth game, Shamp and Diamond combined for 5 points to take late lead in second OT. Colchester forced the first OT after being down by 8 with 4 minutes left in regulation.

Enosburg 55, Richford 13

E: Kayla Gervais 12 points. Alexis Kittell 10 points.

Note: Enosburg had 10 players score and held a 32-7 advantage at halftime.

Middlebury 56, Montpelier 51

Midd: Ele Sellers 19 points.

Mont: Ireland Donahue 20 points. Grace Nostrant 15 points. Willow Sterling-Proux 14 points.

Missisquoi 40, Milton 24

Mis: McKenzie Vincent 11 points. Sierra Reynolds 6 points. Destinee Pigeon 6 points.

Milt: Mallorie Chalmers 7 points.

Note: Missisquoi outscored Milton 24-8 in the second half.

Vergennes 53, Winooski 18

V: Ryley Dubois 13 points. Felicia Poirier 10 points.

W: Kiara Mack 7 points.

Spaulding 54, Lake Region 48

S: Sage MacAuley 15 points. Emily Poulin 11 points. Autumn Lewis 9 points.

LR: Sakoya Sweeney 19 points. Maya Auger 10 points.

Note: Spaulding outscored Lake region 15-4 in the fourth quarter.

Lyndon 52, U-32 39

L: Brooklyn Robinson 28 points.

U: Olivia Hogan 11 points.

Note: U-32 led 24-18 at halftime, but Robinson added 13 in the third quarter to give Lyndon the lead.

Oxbow 59, Randolph 21

O: Maggi Ellsworth 16 points. Abigail Carson 9 points.

R: Abby Garbin 7 ppoints.

Note: Oxbow held Randolph without a first-half field goal in building a 32-5 intermission lead.

Thetford 33, Peoples 27

T: Madi Mousley 10 points. Whitney Lewis 7 points.

P: Shelby Wells 9 points.

Note: Down 27-23 with 3:30 left in the game, Thetford went on a 10-0 to unseat previously unbeaten Peoples.

Williamstown 40, Danville 22

W: Paige Dwinell 20 points.

D: Laci Potter 5 points.

Blue Mountain 61, Twinfield 17

Burlington at Mount Anthony, 6:30 p.m.

Harwood at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Northfield at Craftsbury, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

North Country 50, Mount Mansfield 42

N: Ian Applegate 19 points. Cayde Micknak 15 points.

M: Dylan Hamilton 15 points.

Winooski 78, Danville 38

W: Trevon Bradley 25 points, 11 steals, 9 assists, 6 rebounds. Sharras McIver 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals. Daniel Surma 14 points, 16 rebounds, 7 blocks, 3 assists.

D: Andrew Jones 12 points. Dillon Bringham 10 points.

Note: Winooski led 44-9 at the break.

Middlebury 47, Mill River 37

Midd: Penn Riney 17 points. Willem Berry 10 points.

MR: Connor Lupicculo 12 points.

Richford 78, Christ Covenant 23

Thetford at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

South Burlington 6, Stowe 2

SB: Sawyer Bailey 1G. Annika Erickson 1G, 1A. Sabrina Brunet 3G, 1A. Hope Brunet 1A. Jordan Larose 1A. Sofia Richland 1G. Cait Bartlett 16 saves.

S: Lydia Wilson 1G. Falon Forrest 1G. Iris Cloutier 25 saves.

Boys hockey

Middlebury 3, Milton 0

Mid: Kellan Bartlett 1G. Nate Muzzy 1G, 1A. Joey Niemo 1A. Toby Draper 1G, 1A. Kellan Bartlett 1A. Eddie Hodde 27 saves.

MI: Teddy Munson 21 saves.

Note: Middlebury scored all three goals in the third period.

Gymnastics

Harwood at Middlebury, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s hockey

Providence 3, Vermont 1

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys hockey

BFA-St. Albans 10, Missisquoi 0

B: Sean Beauregard 1G, 1A. Camden Johnson 1G. 1A. Logan Swainbank 1G, 1A. Ethan Audy 1G, 1A. Camden Piper 1G. Dan Rafferty 1G. Matt Merrill 1G. Liam Wood 1G. Colby Phelps 1G. Tomas Zemianek 1G. Colby Couture 2A, Corbin Schreindorfer 2A. Mike Telfer 1 save, Carter Verroneau 5 saves, Deagan Rathburn 3 saves.

M: Garrett Fregeau 28 saves, Ethan Stefaniak 4 saves.

Note: The Bobwhites led 8-0 through two periods to improve to 3-0.

Colchester 6, Burr and Burton 2

Girls basketball

Windsor 62, Fair Haven 37

W: Reese Perry 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks. Peyton Richardson 13 points, 3 assists, 2 steals. Elliot Rupp 11 points, 6 assists, 4 steals.

FH: Lilly Briggs 21 points. Brittany Love 8 points.

SUNDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s hockey

Maine at Vermont, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Vermont at Albany, ppd.

Men’s basketball

Albany at Vermont, ppd.

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. sports scores for December 30-31: See how your favorite team fared