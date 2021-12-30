2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue football 48, Tennessee 45 (OT)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — How Thursday's game between Purdue and Tennessee at Nissan Stadium unfolded:

First quarter

Tennessee 7, Purdue 0 — Cedric Tillman 42 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick). 4 plays, 55 yards. Elapsed time: 0:44. Time on clock: 10:28. Key play: Purdue failed to convert on fourth-and-2 from the Tennessee 45 and the Volunteers took two deep shots, connecting on the second.

Purdue 7, Tennessee 7 — Broc Thompson 75 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 1 play, 75 yards. Elapsed time: 0:13. Time on clock: 10:15.

Tennessee 14, Purdue 7 — Cedric Tillman 61 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick). 2 plays, 63 yards. Elapsed time: 0:27. Time on clock: 6:31.

Tennessee 21, Purdue 7 — Jabari Small 2 run (Chase McGrath kick). 8 plays, 80 yards. Elapsed time: 2:14. Time on clock: 3:21. Key plays: Tennessee intercepted Aidan O'Connell in the end zone, then found Jalin Hyatt open for 31 yards and JaVonta Payton for 24 yards through the air.

Second quarter

Tennessee 21, Purdue 10 — Mitchell Fineran 24 field goal. 11 plays, 68 yards. Elapsed time: 4:28. Time on clock: 14:01. Key play: Jackson Anthrop crossed midfield on a 29-yard reception.

Tennessee 21, Purdue 13 — Mitchell Fineran 36 field goal. 9 plays, 69 yards. Elapsed time: 2:59. Time on clock: 9:42. Key play: Jackson Anthrop caught a 41-yard reception.

Tennessee 21, Purdue 16 — Mitchell Fineran 29 field goal. 8 plays, 52 yards. Elapsed time: 2:30. Time on clock: 1:03. Key play: TJ Sheffield's 38-yard reception gave Purdue a first-and-goal at the 2.

Purdue 23, Tennessee 21 — Payne Durham 2 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 2 plays, 28 yards. Elapsed time: 0:10. Time on clock: 0:19. Key play: DeMarcus Mitchell forced a fumble that was recovered by Prince Boyd Jr.

Third quarter

Tennessee 28, Purdue 23 — Velus Jones Jr. 15 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick). 7 plays, 71 yards. Elapsed time: 2:08. Time on clock: 12:45. Key plays: The Volunteers ran five times for 41 yards.

Purdue 30, Tennessee 28 — TJ Sheffield 10 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 9 plays, 75 yards. Elapsed time: 3:41. Time on clock: 9:04. Key plays: Zander Horvath gained 26 yards on a screen pass and Garrett Miller's diving 25-yard catch put Purdue on the 10.

Tennessee 31, Purdue 30 — Chase McGrath 30 field goal. 5 plays, 36 yards. Elapsed time: 2:01. Time on clock: 3:44. Key play: Byron Young intercepted Aidan O'Connell at midfield.

Fourth quarter

Purdue 38, Tennessee 31 — Payne Durham 62 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Durham pass from O'Connell). 3 plays, 90 yards. Elapsed time: 1:02. Time on clock: 4:58. Key plays: Prior to the completion, Tennessee was flagged for consecutive pass interference penalties.

Purdue 38, Tennessee 38 — Cedric Tillman 13 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick). Elapsed time: 1:16. Time on clock: 3:37. Key play: Jabari Small rushed for 60 yards on the opening play.

Purdue 45, Tennessee 38 — Broc Thompson 70 pass from Aidan O'Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick). 3 plays, 75 yards. Elapsed time: 0:40. Time on clock: 2:57.

Purdue 45, Tennessee 45 — Jalin Hyatt 2 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick). 4 plays, 72 yards. Elapsed time: 1:17. Time on clock: 1:35. Key play: Princeton Fant turned a short pass into a 58-yard gain to the 9.

Overtime

Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 — Mitchell Fineran 39 field goal. 4 plays, 4 yards. Key play: Kieren Douglas and Jamari Brown stopped Jaylen Wright on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Purdue possession.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: Purdue 27, Tennessee 31

RUSHES-YARDS: Purdue 33-93, Tennessee 63-288

PASSING: Purdue 26-48-3, Tennessee 26-41-0

TOTAL YARDS: Purdue 627, Tennessee 666

PUNTS (NET YARDS): Purdue 5-41.0, Tennessee 6-43.3

THIRD-DOWN CONVERSIONS: Purdue 6-16, Tennessee 7-20

FOURTH-DOWN CONVERSIONS: Purdue 0-1, Tennessee 3-6

RED ZONE SCORES-CHANCES: Purdue 6-6, Tennessee 5-6

TIME OF POSSESSION: Purdue 30:07, Tennessee 29.53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Purdue, Zander Horvath 17-58, King Doerue 10-45, Jackson Anthrop 2-2, Deion Burks 1-(minus) 3, Aidan O'Connell 3-(minus) 9; Tennessee, Jabari Small 26-180, Hendon Hooker 19-59, Jaylen Wright 17-54, Team 1-(minus) 5.

PASSING — Purdue, Aidan O'Connell 25-47-3 534, Jackson Anthrop 0-1-0 0; Tennessee, Hendon Hooker 26-41-0 378.

RECEIVING — Purdue, Broc Thompson 7-217, Jackson Anthrop 5-74, Payne Durham 5-85, TJ Sheffield 3-61, Zander Horvath 2-21, Deion Burks 1-26, Garrett Miller 1-25, Dylan Downing 1-21, Collin Sullivan 1-4; Tennessee, Velus Jones Jr. 10-85, Cedric Tillman 7-150, Princeton Fant 3-71, Jalin Hyatt 3-35, JaVonta Payton 2-35, Jabari Small 1-2.

TACKLES — Purdue, Jaylan Alexander 19, Chris Jefferson 15, Kieren Douglas 14, Jalen Graham 12; Tennessee, Jeremy Banks 20, Byron Young 8, Warrenn Burrell 6, Aaron Beasley 5.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 2021 Music City Bowl: Purdue football 48, Tennessee 45 (OT)