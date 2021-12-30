ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Thursday with ankle injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pSRw_0dZJXJpO00
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens enter their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in must-win mode. They stand at 8-7 and narrowly outside of the AFC playoff picture. Jackson has missed both of the last two games with his ankle injury, and Baltimore has lost four in a row overall.

Tyler Huntley nearly led the team to a road upset of the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, but a failed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter left the Ravens on the short end of a 31-30 defeat. Huntley went 28-for-40 with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 13 rushing attempts for 73 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Huntley went on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to third-stringer Josh Johnson getting the nod. Despite falling 41-21, Johnson held his own, going 28-for-40 for 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

If Jackson is unable to suit up on Sunday, Huntley will be back under center, as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson inactive for third consecutive game

The Baltimore Ravens' push for a spot in the postseason will continue without Lamar Jackson in Week 17. The fourth-year quarterback is out of action for a third straight game due to an ankle injury suffered earlier in December. Jackson, 24, was questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown thanks Buccaneers after release, then drops new rap song

The bizarre Sunday saga of Antonio Brown continued into the evening following his epic meltdown and subsequent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joseph Salvador of Sports Illustrated reported that Brown was escorted by police to the airport following his third-quarter exit from the Bucs' Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Salvador further reported that the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots wideout later took to Instagram to thank Tampa Bay for the opportunity.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#American Football#Jamisonhensley#The Los Angeles Rams#Afc#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Patrick Mekari T 71 Trystan Colon C 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Rashod Bateman WR 59 Mark Andrews TE 58 Marquise Brown WR 54 Devonta Freeman RB 48 Devin Duvernay WR 30 Patrick Ricard FB 28 Tylan Wallace WR 20 Latavius Murray RB 19 Nick Boyle TE 16 Sammy Watkins WR 14 Eric ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Stafford Rallies Surging Rams Past Short-Handed Ravens 20-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally Sunday that carried the Los Angeles Rams to their fifth straight victory, 20-19 over the short-handed but stubborn Baltimore Ravens. Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try. The victory pushed the Rams (12-4) to the cusp of their second straight NFC...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy