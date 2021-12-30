Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Thursday with ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens enter their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in must-win mode. They stand at 8-7 and narrowly outside of the AFC playoff picture. Jackson has missed both of the last two games with his ankle injury, and Baltimore has lost four in a row overall.

Tyler Huntley nearly led the team to a road upset of the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, but a failed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter left the Ravens on the short end of a 31-30 defeat. Huntley went 28-for-40 with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 13 rushing attempts for 73 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Huntley went on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to third-stringer Josh Johnson getting the nod. Despite falling 41-21, Johnson held his own, going 28-for-40 for 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

If Jackson is unable to suit up on Sunday, Huntley will be back under center, as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.